Christmas festivities take off at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha

Christmas festivities took off at Huddle Sports Bar & Grill at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha with a Cake Mixing Ceremony

-- Christmas festivities took off at Huddle Sports Bar & Grill at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha with a Cake Mixing Ceremony. It is a ritual followed all over the world in preparation of the Christmas cake and is said to be an omen of good tidings and happiness.On the joyous occasion, the outlet's guests got together to mix the various ingredients including fruits, nuts and spices with traditional beverages for the Christmas cake. Raisins, black currants, prunes, glazed dates, cherries, candid orange, lemon rinds and nuts like cashews, pistachios and almonds were tossed together with freshly ground spices and a variety of beverages. These were then stored in containers for several weeks before baking the Christmas cake. The tradition dates back to the 17th century in Europe and marks the arrival of the harvest season.The wcj Huddle Sports Bar & Grill is more than just a sports bar offering a friendly and relaxed atmosphere to enjoy a variety of options from the grill along with a wide selection of international beverages.Follow us onFacebook• @wearethehuddlersInstagram• @wearethehuddlersAbout Citymax Hotel Al BarshaSituated next to the Mall of the Emirates, and close to Dubai Metro, Media City and the beautiful Jumeirah Beach, Citymax Hotel Al Barsha attracts a mix of both business and leisure travellers to its 376 rooms. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi throughout and has two bars; Maxx Music Bar & Grill and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill as well as a Lavazza coffee shop and a City Cafe.For more information about the hotel visit: www.citymaxhotels.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com