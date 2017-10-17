News By Tag
Christmas festivities take off at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Christmas festivities took off at Huddle Sports Bar & Grill at Citymax Hotel Al Barsha with a Cake Mixing Ceremony
On the joyous occasion, the outlet's guests got together to mix the various ingredients including fruits, nuts and spices with traditional beverages for the Christmas cake. Raisins, black currants, prunes, glazed dates, cherries, candid orange, lemon rinds and nuts like cashews, pistachios and almonds were tossed together with freshly ground spices and a variety of beverages. These were then stored in containers for several weeks before baking the Christmas cake. The tradition dates back to the 17th century in Europe and marks the arrival of the harvest season.
The wcj Huddle Sports Bar & Grill is more than just a sports bar offering a friendly and relaxed atmosphere to enjoy a variety of options from the grill along with a wide selection of international beverages.
About Citymax Hotel Al Barsha
Situated next to the Mall of the Emirates, and close to Dubai Metro, Media City and the beautiful Jumeirah Beach, Citymax Hotel Al Barsha attracts a mix of both business and leisure travellers to its 376 rooms. The hotel offers free Wi-Fi throughout and has two bars; Maxx Music Bar & Grill and The Huddle Sports Bar & Grill as well as a Lavazza coffee shop and a City Cafe.
For more information about the hotel visit: www.citymaxhotels.com
