Magnum Press Relocation to Adamsville, TN Complete

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn.
- Oct. 21, 2017
- PRLog
-- In response to increasing growth and efforts to meet our customers growing demands, Magnum Press has relocated to a 35,000 sq. ft. facility in Adamsville TN. The new facility is more than three times the size of our previous factory in IL. From design to completion, Magnum Press is a true U.S. manufacturing company and not just a hydraulic press assembler. In the new facility, Magnum features engineering services for press design and modification, a full fab shop for fabrication and welding services on all frames and machinery, a large paint booth for all painting requirements, a full machine shop for material processing that includes grinding, lathe and turning center, two horizontal mils and CNC machines for manufacturing custom manifolds and machine parts. Magnum designs and builds all hydraulic systems in-house with extensive custom capabilities wcj for any type of system required. Magnum features in-house electrical design and panel build capabilities and is approved to provide UL labeled panels built right in the electrical shop. All final assembly is handled in Magnum's spacious final assembly area and customer testing and run-offs are no problem. For further details and product information, go to http://www.magnumpress.com