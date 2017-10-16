News By Tag
Cirrus Aviation Recognized for Flight Training Excellence by National Association
Sarasota, Florida
Cirrus Aviation (http:www.cirrusaviation.com)
The flight school has been awarded a spot on the 2017 Flight Training Experience Awards as a Distinguished Flight School, a title given to high scoring flight schools from AOPA's annual Flight Training Experience Survey.
AOPA's wcj Flight Training Experience Awards were created to highlight the best flight
training the industry has to offer.
"It gives me great confidence to both hear about some incredible flight training providers and to see how much their customers truly value them." said Chris Moser, Director of the AOPA's Flight Training Initiative.
When she was notified by Mr. Moser of Cirrus Aviation's accomplishment, Nayda Cattin, Director of Cirrus Aviation, replied "We're truly pleased with Cirrus Aviation being recognized in this way by AOPA. We love our customers, and we love general aviation."
The 2017 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight training experience last summer through an AOPA online customer satisfaction survey. The process yielded an evaluation of 1,048 different flight schools and 2,012 individual flightInformation about flight training.
Information about flight training at Cirrus Aviation can be found at http://www.cirrusaviation.com.
Contact
Nayda Cattin
941-360-9074
***@cirrusaviation.com
