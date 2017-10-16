 
News By Tag
* Aviation
* Flight Training
* Commercial Pilot Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716


Cirrus Aviation Recognized for Flight Training Excellence by National Association

 
 
1CirrusLOGO
1CirrusLOGO
SARASOTA, Fla. - Oct. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- CONTACT: Denise Lash, Student Coordinator, 941-360-9074, denise@cirrusaviation.com

Sarasota, Florida
Cirrus Aviation (http:www.cirrusaviation.com) has been recognized for its high standard of accomplishment in flight training by The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the world's largest aviation association.

The flight school has been awarded a spot on the 2017 Flight Training Experience Awards as a Distinguished Flight School, a title given to high scoring flight schools from AOPA's annual Flight Training Experience Survey.

AOPA's wcj Flight Training Experience Awards were created to highlight the best flight
training the industry has to offer.

"It gives me great confidence to both hear about some incredible flight training providers and to see how much their customers truly value them." said Chris Moser, Director of the AOPA's Flight Training Initiative.

When she was notified by Mr. Moser of Cirrus Aviation's accomplishment, Nayda Cattin, Director of Cirrus Aviation, replied "We're truly pleased with Cirrus Aviation being recognized in this way by AOPA. We love our customers, and we love general aviation."

The 2017 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight training experience last summer through an AOPA online customer satisfaction survey. The process yielded an evaluation of 1,048 different flight schools and 2,012 individual flightInformation about flight training.

Information about flight training at Cirrus Aviation can be found at http://www.cirrusaviation.com.

Contact
Nayda Cattin
941-360-9074
***@cirrusaviation.com
End
Source:Cirrus Aviation
Email:***@cirrusaviation.com
Tags:Aviation, Flight Training, Commercial Pilot Training
Industry:Education
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share