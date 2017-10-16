ATLWOOD® Films Presents: (New VP of Operations Paul Hu)

The ATLWOOD® Trademark Expands To China! ATLWOOD® Worldwide

Media Contact

ATLWOOD® Films

***@gmail.com ATLWOOD® Films

End

-- There comes a time when following trends become boring and the need to set trends become most important. Introducing Paul Hu, the man that has been setting trends and pushing the culture forward through his amazing photography and film production skills for over 35 years.He was there front and center years ago working hand in hand with the late great (Hugh Hefner), founder and owner of one the most influential magazines in the world. He has taken the first images of some of the hottest most expensive cars in the world (Aston Martin One-77 valued at over 2 million dollars, & the Spyker just to name a few). Paul has single-handedly transformed a once average mall retail store into becoming one of the biggest and most sought after clothing store in Atlanta, Georgia.With all of these accolades piling up throughout the years, ATLWOOD® Founder & Trademark Owner Scotty Scott saw much more in Paul Hu than just a photographer. Scotty shocked the world by officially appointing Paul as ATLWOOD® Films VP of Operations. It was a no-brainer after years of witnessing the master create cinematic type wcj photoshoots, Scott decided to bless Paul with this historic position.Most recently, Scotty Scott approached him with the ideation for a next level groundbreaking photoshoot concept called ("From Old Hollywood To New ATLWOOD®). Scott asked Paul to bring the concept to life through his camera photo lens as only he can. The project that unfolded next would be unbelievably breathtaking. Paul simply asked his friends from China who were involved in the shoot to promote using the images to all of their friends & media connections overseas throughout China.Within roughly a week the images from several ATLWOOD® movie and film industry themed shoots would go Viral overseas & throughout the Chinese and Asian communities in Atlanta, Georgia. Thanks to Paul's good friend Dawson Lee, who was featured as the main character in each of the photoshoots, the first ever China & ATLWOOD ® Films collaboration was a worldwide success.Paul's main role as the newly appointed ATLWOOD® Films VP of Operations is to be a conduit & liason between the brand and the Chinese & Asian communities who have a desire to get a once in a lifetime opportunity in the Atlanta movie and film industry.A few months ago the State of Georgia surpassed the State of California as the #1 movie and film production location in the world.Paul Hu wants everybody to realize that Atlanta AKA ATLWOOD® is "The New Hollywood".For ATLWOOD® Hats, Shirts & Trademark Licensing Opportunities Contact:officialatlwood@gmail.com