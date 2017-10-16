Orange County poll votes Frogger SEO as the Best SEO Company in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif.
- Oct. 21, 2017
- PRLog
-- Founder and CEO Geoff Patten of Frogger SEO has now opened the gates to the smaller business owner. In the exclusive meeting with Geoff we asked him why all of a sudden? " In the beginning we wanted mostly larger corperate and even fortune 500 companies because they know that spending $2000 - $10,000 monthly is average for a national ranking or global ranking posistion. We have our large clients and we're truely blessed. The other day I was looking at another SEO company whom had horriable reviews. Reading these Internet Marketing nightmares my heart felt for these business owners. I was one of them myself trying to get my business to the top page of Google. I also went thru 6 websites and web designers whom told me the same thing "you need a new site $5000" each time nothing happened. I was getting ripped off. I was upset and wanted the real answer even if i couldn't afford to get real SEO... I wanted to know how much and what I was doing wrong. I think most of these people that wrote these bad wcj reviews just want the same thing. So I decided to show them, FREE NO COST! Yes I said FREE SEO. During our first meeting I will , with the owners permissionm, go into the website and code it for the keyword they want, in the city they want. Eight times outta ten, I get them ranked top page of Google in 4-5 minutes. And then they have an idea what SEO is, how it's achieved, and hopefully reap the results. After the business owner see's this there is a trust established, they know that Frogger SEO is the real deal. Next I simply explain from what they have and what they want a stragedety to get there. I feel like we've taken someone whom was upset and frustrated to smiling and making money. And that's the goal for any business owner.
Please Visit http://www.froggersite.com
for your FREE 30 DAY SEO Package
Or simply give us a call to find out more!