Orange County poll votes Frogger SEO as the Best SEO Company in Orange County

Known for it's amazing results and also the design and branding dept, Frogger SEO now has lower cost packages for the small business man. Things have certainly changed for this company.
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - Oct. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Founder and CEO Geoff Patten of Frogger SEO has now opened the gates to the smaller business owner.  In the exclusive meeting with Geoff we asked him why all of a sudden?  " In the beginning we wanted mostly larger corperate and even fortune 500 companies because they know that spending $2000 - $10,000 monthly is average for a national ranking or global ranking posistion.  We have our large clients and we're truely blessed. The other day I was looking at another SEO company whom had horriable reviews.  Reading these Internet Marketing nightmares my heart felt for these business owners.  I was one of them myself trying to get my business to the top page of Google.  I also went thru 6 websites and web designers whom told me the same thing "you need a new site $5000" each time nothing happened.  I was getting ripped off.  I was upset and wanted the real answer even if i couldn't afford to get real SEO... I wanted to know how much and what I was doing wrong.   I think most of these people that wrote these bad wcj reviews just want the same thing.  So I decided to show them, FREE NO COST!  Yes I said FREE SEO.  During our first meeting I will , with the owners permissionm, go into the website and code it for the keyword they want, in the city they want.  Eight times outta ten, I get them ranked top page of Google in 4-5 minutes.  And then they have an idea what SEO is, how it's achieved, and hopefully reap the results.  After the business owner see's this there is a trust established, they know that Frogger SEO is the real deal.  Next I simply explain from what they have and what they want a stragedety to get there.  I feel like we've taken someone whom was upset and frustrated to smiling and making money.  And that's the goal for any business owner.

Please Visit http://www.froggersite.com for your FREE 30 DAY SEO Package

Or simply give us a call to find out more!

Contact
Geoffrey Patten
CEO-President
5623469954
***@froggersite.com
Source:Frogger SEO - Internet Marketing
Email:***@froggersite.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
