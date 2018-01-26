 
Most Awarded and Celebrated Fiddler Headlines KY Bluegrass Music Kickoff 2018

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper appear in Lebanon, KY at Top 10 winter event
 
 
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at KY Bluegrass Music Kickoff in Lebanon KY.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Oct. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- International Bluegrass Music Association's 10-time Fiddle Performer of the Year and 4-time Instrumental Group of the year headlinethe 13th Annual Bluegrass Music Kickoff in Lebanon, KY. Set for January 26 and 27, 2018, this Kentucky Top 10 Winter Eventheats up with a lineup of outstanding bluegrass musicians, plus workshops, open jam sessions and a singer/songwriter competition. See the full schedule here (https://visitlebanonky.com/events/kentucky-bluegrass-music-kickoff-3/).

One of the world's premier bluegrass fiddlers, Cleveland has been playing the fiddle since age four. He debuted at the Opry as a guest of Alison Krauss, was handpicked for the IBMA Bluegrass Youth Allstars before he was 14, and has performed with Vince Gill, Marty Stuart, The Mark Newton Band, J.D. Crowe and the New South, Audie Blaylock and Redline and Dale Ann Bradley. He is known for delivering powerful, exciting and authentic bluegrass music.

In 2006, Cleveland formed his band, which includes Nathan Livers, vocals and mandolin; Josh Richards, vocals and guitar; Josiah Shrode, banjo; and Tyler Griffith, vocals and bass. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper's second release, "Fired Up," achieved the number one slot on Sirius XM Bluegrass Junction's Most Played Albums chart. "On Down the Line" is the band's third album and first for new label home Compass Records.

Bluegrass bonanza

For the Bluegrass Music Kickoff, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper will be joined by other popular bluegrass entertainers, including perennial favorite Gary "Biscuit" Davis; Trinity River, celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2017 as the most successful, all-in-one-family bluegrass band of the last six years; and Kentucky Just Us, a family group known for its tight harmonies, heartwarming lyrics and unique fresh sound.

Both Trinity River Band and Kentucky Just Us will perform on Friday and Saturday evenings. Additionally, 4-time National Banjo Champion Gary "Biscuit" Davis wcj will invite those inclined to join him on stage both evenings to "Jam with Biscuit." These impromptu performances have been compared to the "Gaither Reunions without the Gaithers," with as many as 20 to 30 performers on stage playing and singing the old-time favorites. An optional Dinner Show will also take place on Saturday evening.

Bluegrass music workshops will take place on Saturday, along with the Singer/Song Writer Competition, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Visit the festival website for more details and call 270-692-0021 to reserve tickets.

Bluegrass Music Kickoff

Festival website: https://visitlebanonky.com/events/kentucky-bluegrass-musi.... Check Facebook page for updates: www.facebook.com/pg/KBMK2016.

Overnight Packages (https://visitlebanonky.com/package-deals) include 1 or 2 nights at the Lebanon Hampton Inn (Jan. 26 and/or 27, 2018), complimentary hot breakfast for two, 2 dinner show tickets and a Heart of Kentucky gift bag. From $205.

Date: Jan. 26-27, 2018

All-inclusive $55 Ticket includes Friday show and Saturday dinner show.

$25 Ticket includes Friday and Saturday show (no dinner).

$15 Ticket includes entrance to Friday night show only.

$400 Table of 8 Ticket includes Friday and Saturday show. (Save $40)

Saturday morning workshops: $20 (Call 270-692-0021 to check on classes.)

Place: Roby Dome at Marion County High School, 735 E. Main Street, Lebanon, KY

Book tickets and overnight packages online here.

Plan your Bluegrass Music Kickoff weekend getaway at www.VisitLebanonKy.com. Extend your stay to tour Maker's Mark Distillery and new Maker's 46 Cave, Kentucky Cooperage and Limestone Branch Distillery and make a selfie stop at the Maker's Mark Water Tower. Pop into the new County Seat Kitchen & Bar for farm-to-table dishes and Kentucky bourbon flights.

MEDIA CONTACT

Nena Olivier, Director@VisitLebanonky.com, 270-692-0021

Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com

ABOUT LEBANON, KY | Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/VisitLebanon

