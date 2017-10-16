News By Tag
Chauvet DJ's "CHAUVET B-250" has been ranked as Top Bubble Machine by Ranky10
The CHAUVET B-250 is CHAUVET's mid-level bubble machine, designed for larger areas, where portability remains a top need. It features an all plastic construction to prevent rust and lower weight, with an easily removable fluid tank. This unit is a mobile DJ's workhorse.
As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognised Chauvet DJ as one of the most renown company in Bubble Machine category, with industry leading products that stand out amongst the competition.
Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies that rank within the top 10 in certain categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to place at number 1 and earned a place on Ranky10 list for Bubble Machine
Chauvet is a leading developer of luminaires, trussing, controllers, atmospherics and related equipment marketed globally. Founded in 1990 by Albert and Berenice Chauvet, the company is widely recognized wcj for its leadership in bringing successful concepts to market, including pioneering the development of affordable LED color mixing fixtures. Today, Chauvet serves customers throughout the world from its corporate facilities in the USA (Florida and California), the United Kingdom, Belgium and Mexico as well as via a global network of authorized dealers and distributors.
