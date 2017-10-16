 
News By Tag
* Bubble Machine
* ChauvetDJ
* Ranky10
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
22212019181716

Chauvet DJ's "CHAUVET B-250" has been ranked as Top Bubble Machine by Ranky10

 
 
CHAUVET B-250 Bubble Machine
CHAUVET B-250 Bubble Machine
NEW YORK - Oct. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Chauvet DJ's "CHAUVET B-250" has been ranked as Top Bubble Machine of 2017 by Ranky10

The CHAUVET B-250 is CHAUVET's mid-level bubble machine, designed for larger areas, where portability remains a top need. It features an all plastic construction to prevent rust and lower weight, with an easily removable fluid tank. This unit is a mobile DJ's workhorse.

As a testament to the success of the business, Ranky10 have recognised Chauvet DJ as one of the most renown company in Bubble Machine category, with industry leading products that stand out amongst the competition.

Ranky10 regularly on the hunt for exceptional companies that rank within the top 10 in certain categories to list them and spread the good news. Their efforts have managed to place at number 1 and earned a place on Ranky10 list for Bubble Machine

Chauvet is a leading developer of luminaires, trussing, controllers, atmospherics and related equipment marketed globally. Founded in 1990 by Albert and Berenice Chauvet, the company is widely recognized wcj for its leadership in bringing successful concepts to market, including pioneering the development of affordable LED color mixing fixtures. Today, Chauvet serves customers throughout the world from its corporate facilities in the USA (Florida and California), the United Kingdom, Belgium and Mexico as well as via a global network of authorized dealers and distributors.

Visit https://ranky10.com/bubble-machine-top-10-rankings/ for details.

Ranky10 is the world best video ranking site. Bubble Machine video ranking can be viewed at Ranky10 web site.
End
Source:Ranky10
Email:***@ranky10.com Email Verified
Tags:Bubble Machine, ChauvetDJ, Ranky10
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ranky10.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share