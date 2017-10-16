News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Girlfight Universe Officially Expanded
Girlfight Producer Unveils Two Previously-Unreleased Prequels Dating Back to 1999
"Back in 1997, my friend and I got this idea to produce some backyard-style wrestling content. We started in his basement and moved to his front yard, similar to how inVite was actually filmed, and finished most of our matches on a trampoline to heighten our action and stunts. Our final event and ultimately match in 1999 would become the start of what we know today as the GIRLFIGHT Universe."
The producer continues. "Let's get something straight right now. The GIRLFIGHT Universe didn't start with female fighters. It started with my friend and I when we were fourteen-year-
One of these videos, one of the GIRLFIGHT producer's original feature films, served as the basis for the character Russell Brown, who made a dominant force in the Girlfight: Model Kombat feature script, until being replaced by Alicia Brown and eventually Mitch Black in the new scripts.
"Russell Brown is a hot property that I decided to pull out of the GIRLFIGHT Universe. But he exists as a joke. In 1999 my friend and I sought to end our wrestling trilogy of feature-length wrestling films, known as TVSK: The Motion Picture, TVSK: Bad As We Wanna Be, and TVSK's Great Milenko. Since our initials formed the T and K in TVSK we needed to get rid of one of our characters by the same name. Travis grew up and out of this wrestling stuff but I didn't and I felt we needed to get rid of his character in style. So I created a storyline that TVSK owed millions in back taxes and Russell Brown, then a government assassin, invaded our event to abolish it and try and get whatever he could. That's why there's a DVD called BoyFight: Kid Kombat - because Russell Brown owns it. From there and almost ten years later Russell Brown became his own beast and I made several small webisodes on a webcam of his crazed antics that serves as the basis for his character in GFMK. There's also a book companion attributed to him of my writings related to kids in combat I wrote as I was a kid, some dating back to 1996 in my "Giant's POV" story of the famous Jack and the Beanstalk story. So in the end he eventually acquired the entire TVSK library and rights and blah blah blah before going on to meeting Rachel and well, the rest is now Girlfight history. BoyFight started GirlFight, just BoyFight included my friend and I as kids whereas GirlFight focuses entirely on women combatants."
The story can be visually wcj played out in the new DVD, the Russell Brown Effect, which will become priced for the public very soon. After the events of The Russell Brown Effect they eventually lead us from Ohio to Florida where another prequel takes over, the direct prequel to Girlfight: inVite: Assassin Games, produced in 2014. This story arc, filmed entirely in Florida yet used drive-around footage from when I was in Hawaii, focused on Russell Brown having a nightmare where Rachel attacks him. This awakes him - only to find himself alarmed and attacked by a punk fashion model posing as an assassin for the prize money Rachel offered in her ad for assassins. (Although neither Assassin Games or Girlfight: inVite, which too was started by an ad posted on the Internet, specifically state the Website the ads were posted, the Girlfight producer proudly boasts it was Craigslist and meant to be satirical.) After this deadly encounter, Russell Brown has a conversation with his boss, St. William, about the perfect safe haven for Russell Brown. At that time the Girlfight producer had been prepping for a return move to Ohio, so he decided to play on that and continue the series in Ohio.
But at first Ohio talent didn't take too kindly to the violence portrayed in the 4 minutes, 20 second short film. Despite the violence heavily focused on female-on-male violence and the female lead character, Rachel, was portrayed as much stronger than the clutz Russell Brown, viewers chose to focus on the fight against the punk fashion model - who had traveled all the way from Virginia to be a part of this project - for its strong male-on-female violence. The Girlfight producer, responding to the harsh critiques and underappreciated art form by Ohio talent, went as far as to include a disclaimer, decrying against domestic violence and urging anyone to get help if they ever encounter it.
From there it was decided to just end the series, not realizing it meshed well with the existing Russell Brown Effect and focus on revamping a more Ohio-friendly Girlfight. Thus was born Girlfight: inVite which had a strong female empowerment focus all the while depicting the humorous violence and language expected. Assassin Games never garnished any of the success Girlfight: inVite was about to see: the sale of three $3,000 DVDs in its first year of release, quite the feat for a once-free concept film.
Assassin Games can be purchased from https://www.amazon.com/
Contact
Kelcey Coe
girlfightmovie@
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse