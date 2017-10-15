News By Tag
Spectrum Sports Management Partners with Gnarly Nutrition & Hydrapak for Upcoming RunCatalina Event
Gnarly Nutrition and HydraPak announce sponsorship of RunCatalina to fuel athletes on race day
The partnership kicks off at the upcoming Catalina Eco Marathon – Trail Venture Weekend. RunCatalina events cater to off-road and trail lovers by allowing all participants to experience spectacular views and beautiful scenery amidst challenging terrain.
Gnarly drives athletes to reach their true potential by offering sports nutrition that is natural, clean and great-tasting. All Gnarly products are naturally sweetened and are GMO, hormone and rSBT free.
RunCatalina partners with HydraPak, a company that creates better hydration solutions for performance-
"Gnarly and HydroPak are the perfect sponsors for us because RunCatalina participants want to efficiently fuel their bodies." said Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports. "Gnarly aligns incredibly close with our values and we are excited to encourage all our RunCatalina participants to reach their full potential through nutrition."
Spectrum Sports focuses on promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle through its sporting events production and partnerships with beneficial brands like Gnarly Nutrition and HydraPak.
To find out more about Spectrum Sports events, please visit http://spectrumsports.net/
ABOUT SPECTRUM SPORTS MANAGEMENT, INC.
As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: http://spectrumsports.net/
ABOUT GNARLY NUTRITION
Gnarly Nutrition offers a full line of all-natural, sports nutrition products that don't just boost your performance, but taste great as well. Gnarly has designed nutrition for athletes and individuals who pay attention to what goes inside their bodies. Founded in the heart of the Wasatch Mountains of Utah in 2012, Gnarly is a brand that prides itself in offering clean, honest nutrition that tastes as amazing as it's ingredients. So, whether you're hiking, biking, running, wcj swimming, climbing, crossfitting, or challenging yourself in any other way, Gnarly was built to fuel you. For more info visit https://gognarly.com/
ABOUT HYDRAPAK
Hydrapak is the hydration specialist whose products are the easiest-to-use and most functional hydration systems available. Their technical manufacturing expertise allows Hydrapak to design and build unique and inventive solutions to portable hydration. By pushing the boundaries of design and materials, Hydrapak's innovative solutions deliver superior performance for all activities. With input from dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, Hydrapak continuously refines its products to achieve a standard of performance unsurpassed in the industry. This strategy has positioned Hydrapak as the leading provider of personal hydration systems to an extensive and growing list of manufacturers integrating Hydrapak solutions into their products for recreational and military use. For more information on Hydrapak, visit: http://hydrapak.com/
Contact
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
