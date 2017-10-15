 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

Small Business Expo Conducts Their First Annual Trade Show In Tampa For Local Entrepreneurs

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ceo
* Business
* Entrepreneur

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

TAMPA, Fla. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, October 26th, Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/tampa/) will host their first annual event at the Tampa Convention Center for business professionals to network, increase sales leads and learn from industry leading experts.

Small Business Expo is excited to share their highly-anticipated workshop line-up. Registrants are able to attend for free 20+ workshop presentations by seasoned business professionals such as: "Managing Credit For Business Success" presented by Wells Fargo; "Building Online Relationships: Effective Communication in Today's Online World" presented by DexYP; "The SMB Guide to Email Marketing Success" presented by iContact; "8 Steps To Publishing Success" presented by Black Card Book plus many more.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs who are interested in attending Small Business Expo Tampa can review the official agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017tampa.sched.com/) andShowGuide (https://issuu.com/smallbusinessexpo/docs/tampa-showguide-2017) of exhibitors, sponsors and partners. Registrants are encouraged to plan their day by visiting the official agenda to get the most resource out of Small Business Expo one-day event.

Local professionals are wcj able to register for free by visiting: thesmallbusinessexpo.com/tampa (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/tampa/).

TAMPA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Tampa Convention Center | West Hall – 333 South Franklin Street Tampa, FL 33602 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

Contact
Susan Baah
***@theshowproducers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Tags:Ceo, Business, Entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share