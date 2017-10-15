News By Tag
Small Business Expo Conducts Their First Annual Trade Show In Tampa For Local Entrepreneurs
Small Business Expo is excited to share their highly-anticipated workshop line-up. Registrants are able to attend for free 20+ workshop presentations by seasoned business professionals such as: "Managing Credit For Business Success" presented by Wells Fargo; "Building Online Relationships:
Small business owners and entrepreneurs who are interested in attending Small Business Expo Tampa can review the official agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017tampa.sched.com/)
Local professionals are wcj able to register for free by visiting: thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
TAMPA SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Tampa Convention Center | West Hall – 333 South Franklin Street Tampa, FL 33602 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
