Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615

MedShare Board Vice Chair, Nancy Paris, Recognized as "Visionary" by Winship Cancer Institute

Paris founded Georgia CORE to improve clinical trials for cancer treatment.
 
 
Nancy Paris recognized by Winship Cancer Institute
Nancy Paris recognized by Winship Cancer Institute
 
DECATUR, Ga. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Nancy Paris, Board Vice Chair of MedShare, an Atlanta-based humanitarian aid organization dedicated to global health, will be honored by Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute. Recognized as one of the Winship 80, Paris founded the Georgia Center for Oncology Research and Education (Georgia CORE) in 2003. Created with the mission to bring higher quality, better organized, more cost effective care to cancer patients and resources to improve quality of life to survivors, Georgia CORE operates GeorgiaCancerInfo.org, a site that reaches nearly 70,000 people impacted by cancer.

A founding member of the MedShare Board of Directors, Paris's dedication to MedShare's mission has fueled its 20 years of global impact. Paris championed MedShare's work with Hospitalito Atitlán in Guatemala, supporting the small healthcare facility's huge community impact. Paris's compassion and commitment to underserved communities both locally and abroad is unmistakable. Having served as chair of the Georgia Health Foundation, vice-president and interim president of the Georgia Cancer Coalition, president of Saint Joseph's Mercy Care Services, and vice-president of the Georgia Baptist Health Care System, her recognition as a visionary for better healthcare is well deserved.

The Winship 80 celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Winship Cancer wcj Institute, Emory University's cancer research center. 80 people have received recognition for their achievements in cancer-related healthcare. Paris is one of three Visionaries recognized out of the 80 honorees. According to the Winship Cancer Institute, "The Winship 80 recognizes a broad range of people and organizations: scientists who mentor and inspire Winship leaders; philanthropists whose donations make groundbreaking research possible; community leaders who shine a light on the importance of cancer research and care in Georgia; patients and their family members who embody Winship's mission every time they tell their stories, volunteer their time, and offer unbounded compassion to all who face cancer."

About MedShare

MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.
Click to Share