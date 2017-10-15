News By Tag
MedShare Board Vice Chair, Nancy Paris, Recognized as "Visionary" by Winship Cancer Institute
Paris founded Georgia CORE to improve clinical trials for cancer treatment.
A founding member of the MedShare Board of Directors, Paris's dedication to MedShare's mission has fueled its 20 years of global impact. Paris championed MedShare's work with Hospitalito Atitlán in Guatemala, supporting the small healthcare facility's huge community impact. Paris's compassion and commitment to underserved communities both locally and abroad is unmistakable. Having served as chair of the Georgia Health Foundation, vice-president and interim president of the Georgia Cancer Coalition, president of Saint Joseph's Mercy Care Services, and vice-president of the Georgia Baptist Health Care System, her recognition as a visionary for better healthcare is well deserved.
The Winship 80 celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Winship Cancer wcj Institute, Emory University's cancer research center. 80 people have received recognition for their achievements in cancer-related healthcare. Paris is one of three Visionaries recognized out of the 80 honorees. According to the Winship Cancer Institute, "The Winship 80 recognizes a broad range of people and organizations:
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.
