Sacred Heart School names Shaun Morgan as Interim Elementary School Principal
Morgan has held the post of Assistant Principal at Sacred Heart High School for the past five years and formerly was the high school's International Student Coordinator and Social Studies teacher.
Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Humanities from the University of Ulster and a Master's of Science in Education from St. Joseph's College of Maine. He is an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Plymouth Chapter, an alumni member of Kappa Alpha Order, a volunteer soccer and baseball coach for the town of Carver, as well as a member of the local Pack 63 Cub Scouts.
Morgan is an active member of the Massachusetts School Administrators Association, serving on various committees and a board member of the Stonehill College Catholic Educators Collaborative.
He and his wife Meredith are the parents of two sons, both Sacred Heart students.
"It is with great pleasure that we announce Shaun as Interim Principal of our Elementary School," said Sacred Heart School President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP. "His outstanding ability to connect with students, parents and faculty make Shaun the ideal person to fill this pivotal role."
About Sacred Heart School
Sacred Heart School is a private, co-educational Catholic school system, providing educational opportunities for students from preschool through grade 12 in 35 communities throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod. As a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Divine Providence, Sacred Heart School strives to inspire minds, define character and encourage responsible leadership through a curriculum that prepares students to pursue knowledge throughout their lives.
Situated on 100 acres with a present enrollment of 725 students, the Sacred Heart campus encompasses an Early Education Center, Elementary School and High School. The school offers a strong liberal arts curriculum and cutting-edge technology programs in combination with extensive athletic, arts and extra-curricular activities to ensure students a well-rounded education.
Founded in 1947, the school has seen many changes since its inception, including the recent construction of a $2 million Science and Innovation Center, upgrades to the Observatory, the addition of a large wcj organic garden, a new robotics program at the kindergarten level and a full complement of beautiful athletic fields and facilities.
The campus is in use throughout the year as the site of several vibrant summer programs, including SHIELD (Sacred Heart Interdisciplinary Education Leadership Development)
Sacred Heart is proud of its near 100% college acceptance rate and pleased to offer its students opportunities to participate in internship programs with regional financial and technological firms.
Sacred Heart is led by President Sister Myra Rodgers, CDP, who holds Masters degrees in Theology and Music. High School Principal Michael Gill holds a doctorate in Education.
Sacred Heart School welcomes students of all faiths and diverse backgrounds. The school prides itself in a commitment to developing the whole student, offering an independent school atmosphere and top-tier academics. The Sacred Heart campus is located at 251-399 Bishops Highway, Kingston, MA 02364. For additional information about the school, please visit www.sacredheartkingston.com or call 781-585-7511.
