Seminole State College Of Florida Transitions To Digital With The Help Of Pioneer Records Management
Seminole State College of Florida takes strides to digitize over 3 million documents in the months to come.
Seminole State currently has about 1.5 million hardcopy records it intends to digitize; a number, while large, still only serves as roughly half of the total 3 million documents it means to digitize within the coming year. The digitization project is predicted to kick off in early November 2017 and be completed by June of 2018. In its endeavors to rejuvenate and evolve its file system, Seminole State College will benefit from the update through reduced risk of records loss, increased records security, and enhanced accessibility to records.
Chris Granville, General Manager of Pioneer Records Management had this to say: "With the continuous advancements in technology at the pace we see today; we here at PRM witness first hand, the growing needs companies, schools, hospitals, and municipalities face for quality digitization services in a growing digital world." Steve Rumsey, Chairman and CEO of Pioneer Technology Group, the parent company of Pioneer Records Management, went on to add: "Since moving to Seminole County in 2008, Seminole State College and the surrounding schools have been a driving force in our success. We're committed to continue developing our relationship with these institutions as they've provided us with an incredible and talented employee base over the years."
Pioneer Records Management provides digital document conversion services to all types of documents such as paper, micro-film, micro-fiche, and others. The state of the art conversion facility in Sanford, Florida offers storage and document destruction services, software for onsite document management, consulting services, & the popular YourDox system, a cloud based software solution for Content Management needs.
About wcj Pioneer Technology Group
Pioneer Technology Group (Pioneer) is a leading developer of software solutions and services to Governments and the private sector. The company is headquartered in Sanford, Florida and recently opened a location in Wooster, Ohio. Offerings include: Benchmark, a court case management system, the Landmark official records system, the YourDox title document system, and tax processing systems for counties and municipalities. Pioneer also provides content management systems and a scanning services bureau for transitioning paper to digital images through its subsidiary, Pioneer Records Management. For more information about the company, please contact Kristina Rumsey at krumsey@ptghome.com or visit Pioneer's website at http://www.ptghome.com.
