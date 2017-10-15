News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cinnamon Bear Stores Present 'Red, Write and Thank You Christmas Contest'
A Military Family of Four Will Win Trip to New York City for Christmas
(SAVANNAH, GA) Cinnamon Bear Stores are holding a writing contest for military children and their families to win a trip for four to New York City. The 'Red, Write and Thank You Christmas Contest' is open to children ages 6 to 12 who have a family member who will be deployed during the holiday season.
Participants are asked to submit an 80-word essay on one of the following topics: "I'm proud of my parent, grandparent, sibling because…"; "I would like to win this NY Christmas Trip because…"; "Christmas in the USA is special to me because…".
All entries must be handwritten and may be turned in to any of the Cinnamon Bear stores in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Amelia Island, Fla. Entries may also be mailed to the Cinnamon Bear Stores corporate office at 101 Kahn Industrial Court, Suite E, Savannah, Ga. 31405. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 13.
The contest winner will enjoy a two-day, one-night trip to New York City, $500 spending money and tickets to The Lion King musical. The winner and family must be available to fly from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
"As immigrants and proud citizens, we feel blessed to live in this great country, and we recognize the sacrifice made by military members and their families," said Michael Snaid, co-owner of the Cinnamon Bear Stores. "These soldiers are fighting all over the world during holidays, birthdays and sports games. As Christmas approaches, our family wanted to honor these families and make them feel special by showing them New York City's bright Christmas lights."
The family-owned group of high-end gift markets has a history of partnering and supporting military programs and charities. Most recently during the grand opening of their newest store located in the Twelve Oaks Shopping Center, the Cinnamon Bear Stores partnered with the Marne Community and Spouses' Club of Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield, a 501c3 non-profit, social and welfare organization that supports the military community through social outreach, academic scholarships and welfare grants.
Cinnamon Bear's owners presented $1,040 to the Marne group which was raised by collecting a percentage of total sales at the new location. The Cinnamon Bear also offers a 15 percent discount to those with a valid military ID.
'Red, Write and Thank You Christmas Contest' forms may also be picked up at any of The wcj Cinnamon Bear Country Stores:
Savannah, Ga.: 5500 Abercorn St., 309 West St. Julian St., and 205 E River St.
Hilton Head Island, S.C.: 149 Lighthouse Rd F
Amelia Island, Fla.: 107 Centre St.
For full contest rules and to download an entry form, visit https://cinnamonbearstores.com.
ABOUT THE CINNAMON BEAR STORES
The Cinnamon Bear Stores is a family-owned group of upscale gift markets serving the Southeast for more than 20 years. With locations in Hilton Head Island, Savannah and Amelia Island, The Cinnamon Bear Stores feature award-winning gourmet products, gifts, toys and books along with a variety of ice creams, coffees and slushies. For more information, contact Michael Snaid at 912-492-6046 or Michael@CinnamonBearStores.com;
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Cecilia Russo Marketing
savannahpublicrelations@
912.856.9075
Contact
Cynthia Wright
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse