Quality Blacktopping to Promoting Top Saleswoman to Territory Manager

 
CINCINNATI - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Quality Blacktopping and its sister company BlackDawg Sealcoat of Greater Cincinnati is proud to announce the promotion of Gina Stebbins to Territory Manager focusing on outside sales. Gina has worked with Quality Blacktopping as an inside sales person for two years. Her dedication to excellent customer service makes her a perfect fit for her new promotion.

Quality Blacktopping and BlackDawg Sealcoat is dedicated to being the most trusted asphalt company in the Cincinnati area. Started in 2001, Quality Blacktopping provides repaving, wcj overlaying, line striping, and many more services to residential as well as commercial clients.

With Gina Stebbins as the new Territory Manager, Quality Blacktopping and BlackDawg Sealcoat are certain that their business will continue to grow throughout Cincinnati and neighboring areas.

Contact Name: Mark Birk
Quality Blacktopping
7235 Shawnee Run Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45243
Email: mark@blackdawgsealcoat.com
Phone: 513-332-4246
Web Address: www.QualityBlacktopCinci.com

