 
News By Tag
* The Collection at RiverPark
* Forever 21
* Retail
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Oxnard
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615


The Collection at RiverPark welcomes iconic fashion brand Forever 21

Oxnard's first Forever 21 flagship location set to open Oct. 21
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
The Collection at RiverPark
Forever 21
Retail

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Oxnard - California - US

Subject:
Events

OXNARD, Calif. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The Collection at RiverPark is excited to announce the addition of global fashion retailer Forever 21. The highly sought-after brand will open a new flagship store at Oxnard's destination shopping and dining center on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Forever 21 is an internationally recognized specialty retailer of women's and men's clothing, accessories, and beauty products, offering runway inspired cutting-edge fashion and chic trends at a great value. Customers will have the opportunity to shop Forever 21's vast selection of seasonal fashion essentials at its modern and expansive 16,182-square-foot store, which will be located between H&M and Cotton On.

"Forever 21 is one of the most sought-after brands for young adults in the world because of its on-trend fashion, affordable prices and engaging store environment," said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Director for The Collection wcj at RiverPark. "We're thrilled to add this iconic brand to our retail mix, giving guests a varied shopping experience."

About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)

The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.
End
Source:The Collection at RiverPark
Email:***@consortium-media.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 20, 2017
Consortium Media Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share