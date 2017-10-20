The Collection at RiverPark welcomes iconic fashion brand Forever 21

Oxnard's first Forever 21 flagship location set to open Oct. 21

-- The Collection at RiverPark is excited to announce the addition of global fashion retailer Forever 21. The highly sought-after brand will open a new flagship store at Oxnard's destination shopping and dining center on Saturday, Oct. 21.Forever 21 is an internationally recognized specialty retailer of women's and men's clothing, accessories, and beauty products, offering runway inspired cutting-edge fashion and chic trends at a great value. Customers will have the opportunity to shop Forever 21's vast selection of seasonal fashion essentials at its modern and expansive 16,182-square-foot store, which will be located between H&M and Cotton On."Forever 21 is one of the most sought-after brands for young adults in the world because of its on-trend fashion, affordable prices and engaging store environment,"said Stefanie Muegel, Marketing Director for The Collection wcj at RiverPark. "We're thrilled to add this iconic brand to our retail mix, giving guests a varied shopping experience."The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.