The Collection at RiverPark welcomes iconic fashion brand Forever 21
Oxnard's first Forever 21 flagship location set to open Oct. 21
Forever 21 is an internationally recognized specialty retailer of women's and men's clothing, accessories, and beauty products, offering runway inspired cutting-edge fashion and chic trends at a great value. Customers will have the opportunity to shop Forever 21's vast selection of seasonal fashion essentials at its modern and expansive 16,182-square-
"Forever 21 is one of the most sought-after brands for young adults in the world because of its on-trend fashion, affordable prices and engaging store environment,"
About the Collection (TheCollectionRP.com)
The Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-
Page Updated Last on: Oct 20, 2017