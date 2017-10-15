United Premier Soccer League Announces Bay Area Oilers Futbol Club as Texas Conference Expansion

La Porte (Tex.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2018 Spring Season

End

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Bay Area Oilers Futbol Club as a new member starting with the 2018 Spring Season.Based in La Porte (Tex.), Bay Area Oilers FC will begin UPSL play in the Texas Conference.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "The Texas Conference is growing fast with great Pro Development ownership groups, and we're excited about Bay Area Oilers FC and the potential for Southeast Texas. Bay Area Oilers FC is positioned to make strides in the coastal areas of Houston, and we support Owner Raul Arevalo as he prepares the club for its 2018 Spring Season debut."Oilers FC is owned long-time La Porte, Tex., resident Raul Arevalo. A 15-year employee of Exxon Mobile, Arevalo played for and graduated from La Porte High School but thinks he had a shot to continue his athletic career had the chance presented itself.Bay Area Oilers FC Owner Raul Arevalo said, "The UPSL is organized well and has the competitive edge on other leagues, and we think our players deserve the opportunity to go to the next level."Arevalo, 42, is a native of Chihuahua, Mexico and a former semi-professional goalkeeper. He has been a club and individual goalkeeper coach in Southeast Texas for nearly 20 years."I've been in La Porte practically my whole life and this community deserves to see its best soccer players advance up the ranks," Arevalo said. "We're really excited about being a part of the UPSL."Carlos Degracia, a fellow La Porte (Tex.) resident, will serve as Oilers FC's first team head coach.Bay Area Oilers FC will be hosting tryouts every Tuesday and Thursday for several weeks starting Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Northwest Park (10210 N. 'P' Street, La Porte, TX 77571).The club is currently exploring venue options in compliance with UPSL's Minimum Standards. The team soon will announce its upcoming game schedule.Bay Area Oilers Futbol Club is an American Soccer club currently based in La Porte, Tex., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Bay Area Oilers FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.Founded in 2016, Bay Area Oilers FC can wcj participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).Contact:Raul ArevaloDirect: 832-858-6855Email: rarevalo56@gmail.comWebsite: www.facebook.com/BayAreaFCOilersThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague