 
News By Tag
* Minnesota
* Music
* New Release
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Southern
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615


Enemy X adds singer, releases new single and video

 
 
Enemy X, melodic groove-metal, Minnesota USA
Enemy X, melodic groove-metal, Minnesota USA
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Minnesota
Music
New Release

Industry:
Music

Location:
Southern - Minnesota - US

SOUTHERN, Minn. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Preceding its first major studio release since 2014, Southern Minnesota melodic groove-metal band Enemy X has returned to action with the addition of vocalist Steve Thaemert.

Thaemert, formerly of hard rock projects Salted Root and Of Ruin, is best known for creating the award-winning national automotive magazine Rat Rod Magazine.

With the addition of its new frontman, Enemy X is nearing completion of its self-titled album due out this winter. The band has released the first single "Crawl" via streaming audio on Soundcloud and as an official video on Youtube.

Thaemert hopes the music will resonate with Enemy X's existing fanbase while also growing the band's audience. "The songs are emotional, genuine. I think they'll connect with people."

Regarding the new album, Enemy X guitarist and producer adds that "the recording and production process had a much smoother streamlined approach this time around. I feel the result will be a big punchy Sonic joyride that will leave our fans wanting more."

The band plans on releasing wcj each track from the album in video form via Youtube, all within the next few months.

["Crawl" video release: https://youtu.be/uqzJdV8AvMU ]



About Enemy X

Enemy X is a five-piece melodic groove-metal band based in Southern Minnesota, USA. (Vocals – Steve Thaemert, Guitars – Chris Miller and Chris Lynch, Bass – Jerry Birr (formerly of bay area band Vio-Lence,) Drums – Mike Kimes.)  The band's 2014 studio release "To the Ends of the Earth" continues to receive radio play. Known for their musicianship and tight live performances, Enemy X plans a return to the regional event circuit towards the end of 2017.

enemy-x.com

fb.com/enemyx1

Contact
Chris Miller
enemymindchris@gmail.com
End
Source:Enemy X
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share