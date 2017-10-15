News By Tag
Enemy X adds singer, releases new single and video
Thaemert, formerly of hard rock projects Salted Root and Of Ruin, is best known for creating the award-winning national automotive magazine Rat Rod Magazine.
With the addition of its new frontman, Enemy X is nearing completion of its self-titled album due out this winter. The band has released the first single "Crawl" via streaming audio on Soundcloud and as an official video on Youtube.
Thaemert hopes the music will resonate with Enemy X's existing fanbase while also growing the band's audience. "The songs are emotional, genuine. I think they'll connect with people."
Regarding the new album, Enemy X guitarist and producer adds that "the recording and production process had a much smoother streamlined approach this time around. I feel the result will be a big punchy Sonic joyride that will leave our fans wanting more."
The band plans on releasing wcj each track from the album in video form via Youtube, all within the next few months.
["Crawl" video release: https://youtu.be/
About Enemy X
Enemy X is a five-piece melodic groove-metal band based in Southern Minnesota, USA. (Vocals – Steve Thaemert, Guitars – Chris Miller and Chris Lynch, Bass – Jerry Birr (formerly of bay area band Vio-Lence,) Drums – Mike Kimes.) The band's 2014 studio release "To the Ends of the Earth" continues to receive radio play. Known for their musicianship and tight live performances, Enemy X plans a return to the regional event circuit towards the end of 2017.
enemy-x.com
fb.com/enemyx1
Chris Miller
enemymindchris@
