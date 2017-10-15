News By Tag
Owsley Foundation Announces a Special Thanksgiving Gift Bundle
Special Limited-time Thanksgiving Offer entitles OwsleyFoundation.org visitors to acquire all three of our publications for a gift of only $29. This offer includes free U.S. shipping. These items would regularly be worth $42 individually.
The "Special Thanksgiving Gift Bundle" Details and Availability
The "Special Thanksgiving Gift Bundle" is a seasonal special offered by the Owsley Foundation in order to share God's Word and blessings during this sacred time of year. With a gift of $29 dollars (or more), one receives: a Jesus Speaks book, The Christian's Handbook for Understanding the Second Coming of Christ, and The Glory of America daily calendar. wcj This special offer is available thru November 23, 2017. For further information about books or calendar please visit www.OwsleyFoundation.org
Founded in 1994, The Owsley Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was designed to educate, inform, and prepare people for eternal success! Their primary effort is to proclaim Christ's second coming. Striving to share the "Good News" - so all may "hear and receive" the redeeming gift of life that Jesus provided to us through His self-less and amazing sacrifice!
Owsley Foundation
