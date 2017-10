Owsley Foundation Announces a Special Thanksgiving Gift Bundle

Special Limited-time Thanksgiving Offer entitles OwsleyFoundation.org visitors to acquire all three of our publications for a gift of only $29. This offer includes free U.S. shipping. These items would regularly be worth $42 individually.

Media Contact

Owsley Foundation

support@owsleyfoundation.org Owsley Foundation

End

-- The Owsley Foundation is pleased to announce The "Special Thanksgiving Gift Bundle" offering all three of their publications for a gift of only $29, and includes free U.S. shipping. This Special Limited-time Thanksgiving Offer entitles OwsleyFoundation.org visitors to acquire all three of our publications at a reduced offering donation. These items would regularly be worth $42 individually. Supplies are limited and the offer will remain available thru November 23, 2017 or until inventory is unavailable.The "Special Thanksgiving Gift Bundle" is a seasonal special offered by the Owsley Foundation in order to share God's Word and blessings during this sacred time of year. With a gift of $29 dollars (or more), one receives: abook,anddaily calendar. wcj This special offer is available thru November 23, 2017. For further information about books or calendar please visit www.OwsleyFoundation.org Founded in 1994, The Owsley Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was designed to educate, inform, and prepare people for eternal success! Their primary effort is to proclaim Christ's second coming. Striving to share the "Good News" - so all may "hear and receive" the redeeming gift of life that Jesus provided to us through His self-less and amazing sacrifice!