Innovative Tikka T3 Bottom Metal Design

RedSnake Tactical has released an innovative new design for aftermarket trigger guards (bottom metal) for long action Tikka T3/T3x rifles.
 
 
DALLAS - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- RedSnake Tactical, a division of RedSnake Enterprises, LLC, announced the release of their long awaited nEXTgen bottom metal for long action Tikka T3/T3x rifles.

RedSnake Tactical's innovative Tikka bottom metal designs overcome several limitations of both factory and aftermarket detachable box magazine systems. Up to this time, Tikka owners using the plastic OEM magazine have been confined to SAAMI overall cartridge lengths for long action calibers such as .270, .30-06, 7mm Rem Mag, and .300 Win Mag, thereby limiting the usefulness of newer heavy-for-caliber, high BC bullets such the Hornady ELD, Berger VLD, and Nosler Long Range Accubonds.  Existing aftermarket DBM systems, while allowing a slightly longer OAL compared to SAAMI, have not taken full advantage of the length of the Tikka action. To date, no prior aftermarket wcj bottom metal designs that accept the popular AICS magazine were compatible with the Tikka factory stock.

The new Tikka nEXTgen AICS Bottom Metal for long action Tikka T3/T3x rifles from RedSnake Tactical is compatible with AICS magazines, will fit in both OEM stocks or aftermarket stocks with factory inlet, and allows an OAL of 3.500+" to feed from the magazine. RedSnake Tactical will also be releasing a Sako/TRG magazine compatible bottom metal for Tikka rifles in November 2017.

These two bottom metal systems are precision machined from 6061 Aluminum and hardcoat anodized for durability. The ambidextrous magazine release lever is nitride coated stainless steel for strength and has a knurled surface for positive tactile manipulation.  The trigger guard is slightly oversized to allow gloved hands to operate easily.

We are really excited about being able to offer these new bottom metal designs, says RedSnake's CEO, Red Cochran. "We feel that our bottom metal finally gives Tikka owners some real choices when it comes to enhancing the performance of their rifles."

More information can be found at https://www.redsnake-tactical.com/

RedSnake Tactical
sales@redsnake-tactical.com
***@redsnake-tactical.com
Email:***@redsnake-tactical.com
