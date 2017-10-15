 
October 2017





Bridgeport Fittings celebrates Yeti® Tundra® Cooler winners at NECA 2017

 
 
Sweepstakes winner, Andrew Wissnick, congratulated by Bridgeport's Larry Beach
STRATFORD, Conn. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Two visitors at the Bridgeport Fittings' NECA Seattle 2017 exhibit had a chance to win a Yeti® Tundra® 105 Cooler by participating in Bridgeport's "Yeti® Cooler Sweepstakes."

The two-winner sweepstakes were conducted by visitors' text-messaging from their mobile devices. Yeti® Tundra® 105 coolers are state-of-the-art, high-end coolers known for their legendary ruggedness and ice retention.

The two winners were: Andrew Wissnick who recently passed the state of Washington's Journeymen Exam; and Collin Blatchford of Ames, Iowa, who is an upcoming union wcj apprentice electrician.

About Bridgeport Fittings

Customers can find Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site or in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at www.bptfittings.com.
