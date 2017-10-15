News By Tag
Bridgeport Fittings celebrates Yeti® Tundra® Cooler winners at NECA 2017
The two-winner sweepstakes were conducted by visitors' text-messaging from their mobile devices. Yeti® Tundra® 105 coolers are state-of-the-
The two winners were: Andrew Wissnick who recently passed the state of Washington's Journeymen Exam; and Collin Blatchford of Ames, Iowa, who is an upcoming union wcj apprentice electrician.
About Bridgeport Fittings
Customers can find Bridgeport's full range of electrical solutions in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from major electrical distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's solutions that help contractors become more productive on the job site or in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc., 705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at www.bptfittings.com.
