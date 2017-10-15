News By Tag
Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (wbea) Presents Cutting Edge Awards & Scholarship Reception
Incredible networking opportunities and business-building sessionsillustrate how Cutting-Edge Awards & Scholarship Reception advances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.
WBEA will kick-off this amazing event Thursday, November 16 with an exciting Mini Trade Show at 4:00 PMwhere exhibitors can network and market to Women's Business Owners & Corporate Partners, and later,a Supplier Diversity Panel between Corporate's and Women Business Owners that will be featured in an open discussion format. This event will conclude with the Cutting-Edge Awards & Scholarship Reception where women business owners will be awarded educational scholarships, and other special awards.
Make plans to attend now! Registration is underway! For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit: www.wbea-texas.org
The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA), a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers. Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned wcj businesses.
