Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (wbea) Presents Cutting Edge Awards & Scholarship Reception

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Networking

• Business

• Women Industry:

• Business Location:

• Houston - Texas - US Subject:

• Events

Contact

Women's Business Enterprise Alliance

***@wbea-texas.org Women's Business Enterprise Alliance

End

-- Theannounces their Cutting-Edge Awards & Scholarship Reception the fourth quarter reception that recognizes corporate members and Women Business Enterprises for the amount of business they've done with women- owned businesses. Onjoin the over 150 Women Business Owners, Corporate leaders, and city and government agencies that will connect at the Hilton Double Tree- Greenway Plaza. The event is open to public and all are welcome.Incredible networking opportunities and business-building sessionsillustrateadvances WBEA's mission to enhance the success of both certified Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) with Corporate members, creating opportunities for dynamic business partnerships.WBEA will kick-off this amazing eventwith an excitingat 4:00 PMwhere exhibitors can network and market to Women's Business Owners & Corporate Partnersand later,abetween Corporate's and Women Business Owners that will be featured in anformat. This event will conclude with thewhere women business owners will be awarded educational scholarships, and other special awards.Make plans to attend now!For more information, to purchase tickets or to sponsor or exhibit, please visit:The, a nationally recognized purchasing council, is a pacesetter in helping women-owned business enterprises grow and develop. WBEA is strongly committed to increasing opportunities for women-owned businesses and providing qualified suppliers to corporate and government purchasers. Since its inception in 1995, the organization hasestablished scholarship and mentoring programs, and has become one of the nation's leading certifiers of women-owned wcj businesses.As an affiliate of theWBEA serves as the third-party certifying organization for women-owned businesses in 94 Texas counties. Businesses that are at least 51% owned by a woman (or women) and meet specific criteria as outlined by WBENC standards and procedures are eligible for certification -- a designation that is recognized and required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion in their supplier diversity program. Partnering and networking, forming alliances and building businesses --- that's what WBEA is all about.