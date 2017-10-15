 
UPDATE: Bell Tower Shops presents Halloween Spooktacular at the Tower Oct. 28

 
 
bell tower halloween
bell tower halloween
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Bell Tower Shops is calling all goblins, ghosts, princesses and superheroes to get into the Halloween spirit during its annual Halloween Spooktacular at the Tower, taking place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Center Court at Bell Tower Shops.

Bell Tower Shops is offering a fun, free and safe environment for children to enjoy festive activities. Guests are invited to dress up in their best Halloween costumes for a social media-based costume contest, dance party and trick-or-treating throughout the shopping center for spooky treats and sweets from participating stores and restaurants.

In addition to Bell Tower Shops' annual Halloween festivities, Cru Restaurant at Bell Tower Shops will also be hosting its third annual family-friendly Miles Ranch fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m., featuring delicious food, visits from ponies for the children, and a prize drawing for a chance to win a three-day rental of a new Jaguar vehicle of the winner's choice. A $25 donation includes all-you-can-eat American cuisine, while a $150 donation includes all-you-can-eat cuisine for two, a complimentary first drink, and a certificate for a four-course meal for two to use at a later date. The Miles of Smiles Foundation was established in 2007 to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP), which nurtures adaptability, assists with developing problem-solving skills, and decreases emotional intensity. Tickets to Cru's Miles Ranch fundraiser can be purchased by calling 239-810-0636 or visiting www.milesranch.org.

For more information, please call 239-489-1221 or visit http://www.thebelltowershops.com.

About Bell Tower Shops

Bell Tower Shops is the premier dining and fashion destination of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral market. The open-air center features The Fresh Market, Bed Bath & Beyond and a 20-screen Regal Cinema complex. Exceptional specialty retailers include: World of Beer, White House Black Market, Francesca's Collection, Ulta and Williams-Sonoma. Visit www.thebelltowershops.com wcj for more.

About Madison Marquette

Madison Marquette is a private real estate investment and operating company and a member of the global investment firm Capital Guidance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1992, the firm employs a proven repositioning and redevelopment strategy to create value in infill and mixed-use assets in major urban gateway markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette enhances returns while mitigating risk by directly controlling and managing the execution of its investment strategies. With more than 230 employees, Madison Marquette covers major U.S. markets through its offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit the company website at www.MadisonMarquette.com.

