Cruisin' the Hill for School Supplies Set for November 4th in Holly Hill
"When I found out that teachers in Holly Hill are reaching into their own pockets to pay for school supplies, I knew we needed to do something," said Robin Hanger, a local business owner that attended Holly Hill Elementary School. "Thanks to Volusia County Department of Transportation, we have a 1927 school bus with a goal to fill it full of school supplies," he added.
Sponsorships are available and can be obtained by contacting Tony Cassata at 386-405-6602. Mid Florida Jeep Club is the event's Gold Sponsor.
There will be food from Coastal BBQ Company, drinks, music, and a car show with classic cars, street rods, trucks, motorcycles, foreign cars, and race cars. All car lovers are encouraged to bring any make and model car.
Awards will be given for Mayors Pick, Police Chief Pick, Founder's Pick, Club Participation, and People's Choice.
Sponsors include Bob's Space Racers, Higgs Paint & Body, City of Holly Hill, Bluewater Boats, Hagerty, wcj Best Price Trailers, White Diamond, Coastal BBQ Company, Ormond Aircraft and Marketing 2 Go.
The City of Holly Hill is located at 1065 Ridgewood Ave., Holly Hill, FL. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm.
About The City of Holly Hill
The City of Holly Hill has a rich history that dates back to 1901. In 1876, William Samuel Fleming Sr. owned most of the land now comprising Holly Hill. Mr. Flemming was given city naming rights and decided to name the colony Holly Hill in memory of his Irish Holywood home, because there were lots of holly in the area and there was a bit of rise in the terrain.
Holly Hill is comprised of 12,119 residents, 5,583 households, and 2,998 families. Holly Hill is home to some of Volusia County's largest employers including Product Quest, Florida Health Care Plans and Metra Electronics. Additional business sectors represented within the city include industrial trade services, retail, technology and medical/health sciences.
The City of Holly Hill elected officials include: John Penny - Mayor, Arthur Byrnes - City Commissioner, District 1, Penny Currie - City Commissioner, District 2, John C. Danio - City Commissioner, District 3, and Chris Via - City Commissioner, District 4. Appointed City officials include: Joe Forte - City Manager and Scott Simpson - City Attorney.
City of Holly Hill

