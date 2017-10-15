News By Tag
The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce renews affiliation with South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce became affiliated with the South Shore Chamber two years ago, after having grown to a point where additional administrative support was required and when shifting its focus from a civic organization to an advocacy organization to serve as the voice for business in Marshfield, according to Grabowski.
"One of the most significant benefits of the affiliation is that it has allowed our board members to have more involvement in economic development and become more active in engaging local business and political leaders," said Grabowksi, noting that after four years as President of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, he will step down at the end of the year.
"I consider the affiliation with the South Shore Chamber my greatest accomplishment,"
"We have been pleased to support the Marshfield Chamber's leadership and growth," said Peter Forman, President of the South Shore Chamber. "Our purpose in affiliating is not to replace the local business voice, but to help it become stronger. Our regional development strategy for the South Shore requires our communities to have robust business leadership; Marshfield has demonstrated that leadership time and again and we look forward to helping them grow even stronger."
Also affiliated with the South Shore Chamber are the Braintree Chamber; Weymouth Chamber; Rockland Chamber; the Hingham Business Council; and the recently announced affiliation with the Hanover Chamber.
About the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce
With more than 120 members, the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, focuses on advancing business and community growth and development. The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit association of businesses in Marshfield. The organization is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate wcj in the region.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
PHOTO: Left to right: Jonathan Grabowski, President of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce; Lara Brait, Executive Administrator of the Marshfield Chamber; and Peter Forman, President of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
