GD CAREpoint chosen to enhance patient care at South Georgia Medical Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- GD has announced that South Georgia Medical Center has joined the family of more than 800 hospital and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) communication system implementations by the company. The Georgia based hospital and local EMS network have taken the initiative to enhance patient care by implementing new CAREpoint workstations. GD's CAREpoint Workstation & e-Bridge Mobile Telemedicine systems help hospitals and EMS improve patient care while reducing costs through process and QA improvements, plus better documentation and data management.  "Managing patient care the Emergency Department is complex enough.", says Curt Bashford, GD's CEO. "Integrating prehospital care from EMS with the ED and critical services like trauma, cardiology and neurology magnifies it. This is where Responsive Innovation from GD makes a real difference." adds Bashford.

Like other hospitals throughout the Unites States, South Georgia will use GD's CAREpoint to manage all its EMS related activities from the powerful workstation.  Typical usage goals aimed to deliver a strong Return on Investment (ROI) through improvements in patient care and cost reduction include:

·         Improving EMS call handling and notifications from 2-way radio, phone and web

·         Reduce door-to-treatment times for Stroke, STEMI, and Trauma

·         Provide secure mobile notifications to remote Cardio, Neuro, and Trauma teams

·         Simplify and unify reception, distribution, and documentation of prehospital 12-Lead ECGs

·         Enhance CQI with better documentation, digital voice/data logging and reporting tools

·         Implement a HIPAA-secure platform for Mobile Telemedicine pictures, video and data

·         Overall enhancement to on-line medical direction and decision support

About South Georgia Medical Center
South Georgia Medical Center is the South Georgia Health System's largest and most advanced hospital. From robotic-assisted surgery to open heart surgery and comprehensive cancer care, SGMC offers many services lines found only in metropolitan hospitals.
South Georgia Medical Center is a not-for-profit medical system dedicated to being the leader in improving the health, wellness and quality of life in the community.

With 418 licensed beds and more than 300 affiliated physicians and 2,600 employees, SGMC, its campuses, and affiliates provide a broad range of high quality healthcare services. SGMC is located in Valdosta, Georgia and serves 380,000 residents across a 15-county service area.

SGMC is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the highest mark of quality in the healthcare field, and has earned additional recognition at the state and national level.

SGMC was established to care for the sick and injured, regardless of sex, race, creed, color, nationality, handicap or disability. A self-supporting medical system, wcj SGMC proudly provides care for the sick and injured with no local tax support. Because SGMC is publicly owned and operated, any earnings are reinvested back into the system's facilities and services. This also allows SGMC to fund valuable outreach and education programs that benefit local students, seniors, the uninsured and many others. View the 2014 Community Benefit Report to learn more about those efforts.

About CAREpoint & e-Bridge
Responsive Innovation includes the CAREpoint Workstation (http://www.general-devices.com/carepoint), which is used by hospital emergency departments to manage all EMS-hospital communications, information, documentation and mobile telemedicine on a single interoperable, easy-to-use system.

e-BRIDGE Mobile Telemedicine apps enable the sharing of real-time, HIPAA-compliant multi-media messaging: voice, text, pictures, video clips and live video; as well as data from connected devices such as NIBP, SP02, weight, ultrasound, and more. Available for smartphones, tablets and PCs, the apps are used for consults between EMS, mobile integrated health-community paramedicine, hospitals, and public safety entities for enhancing patient care.

About GD (General Devices)
Based in Ridgefield, NJ, GD is a medical device and technology solution company. Its Core Purpose is to improve the health and wellbeing of the public at large by providing Responsive Innovation for public safety responders and health care providers. For more than three decades, GD has been the leader in EMS-hospital communications and mobile telemedicine systems, connecting care providers nationwide and handling over 10,000 calls daily.

For more information, visit www.general-devices.com

Source:South Georgia Medical Center
Click to Share