Michelle Tansey Joins ERA Wilder Realty Lexington
Michelle has served clients for over two decades before launching her dream career in real estate. With a background in advertising, finance and paralegal, Michelle is dedicated to offering her clients top-notch guidance from the very start. Her passion for real estate, keen attention to detail, extensive knowledge of financing options coupled with creative, aggressive marketing techniques have made her transition to real estate virtually seamless. Whether finding the perfect home for a buyer or working with a seller, Michelle is hands-on and walks her client through each step of the process from start to closing day.
"With over 13 years of experience as a para-legal, Michelle brings all of that knowledge to her real estate career. Her enthusiasm and determination to help her clients is contagious and we are excited to have her at ERA Wilder Lexington,' said Sally Rymer Hoard, Broker-in-charge.
"I can't imagine doing anything wcj else; serving customers and clients during a big moment in their lives, like buying their first home, selling that home, or scaling back as they need less space, it's exciting to be part of those times," said Michelle Tansey.
As part of ERA Wilder Realty Lexington, Michelle will be able to offer homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, programs such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan and the ERA® Gold Star Property program as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
