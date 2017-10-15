News By Tag
Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida Supports Local Children's Choir
The JCC was founded in 1995 at Jacksonville University to fill a need for a children's music program in the area. JCC faced many challenges because it was a small arts organization with little financial support or visibility in the community. JCC gained name recognition in 2001, when it was named the designated children's chorus of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra (JSO). To ensure diversity among its members, in 1998 JCC established a scholarship program to provide financial assistance to those families who cannot afford tuition. This year, more than 35% of the singers receive either partial or full scholarships. Find out more here: www.jaxchildrenschorus.org/
As explained on the website, "Because music education is important to a child's development, JCC offers a scholarship program to ensure every child who desires to participate may do so regardless of a family's ability to afford tuition. Thirty-five percent of enrolled singers currently receive either partial or full scholarship support. In addition to providing quality music education to deserving wcj singers, the scholarship program ensures diversity in JCC. This program is supported solely by donations. Scholarship awards remain confidential."
Precision Door Service of Northeast Florida is a full service garage door company specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair and replacement of garage door openers. This location proudly services customers in the following counties: Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns.
About Precision Door Service
With 89 locations servicing more than 1000 doors per day, Precision Door Service is the nation's leading garage door repair company. Precision Door Service provides consumers the highest levels of customer service and value for all garage door needs, specializing in garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers.
The Precision Door Service mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service and complete customer satisfaction. "We fix garage doors right!"
