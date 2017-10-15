News By Tag
A Pet with Paws Scarlet Poop Bag Wristlet Wins the 2017 Eco-Excellence Awards!
A Pet with Paws is proud to announce they have been selected as the winner of the 2017 Natural Child World (NCW) Magazine's Eco-Excellence Award™ in the Pet Waste Solution category.
The Eco-Excellence Awards™ now closing out their 7th edition, are the only ones of their kind to recognize excellence in social and environmental sustainability for products, services, companies and websites. Last year, over 500 products were reviewed, 1 Million + unique visitors, and over 364,000 fans voted.
"It's such an honor to have won this year's Eco-Excellence Award for the Pet Waste Solution category," expresses Founder of A Pet with Paws, Ann Greenberg, "We take great pride in creating carriers and accessories that are functional, stylish and most importantly, beneficial to the environment. We accept this award with gratitude and feel more motivated than ever to continue following our core values: People, Pooches and The Planet. That is our cause!"
A Pet with Paws has innovated the way we currently know the poop bag holder by integrating a fashion-forward, eco-friendly pouch into the mix. At first glance, the Scarlet Poop Bag Wristlet looks like leather; however upon closer examination, you realize your eye has been tricked and what you are seeing is a crisp photo printed image on fabric made from recycled plastic bottles!
The Scarlet is the perfect size bag to take on a walk with Fido. This chic pouch easily attaches to a leash, pet carrier, or belt loop. The discrete small opening on the backside makes it easy to access poop bags. Simply pull, tear off bag, and you're ready for scooping. Picking up dog poop may not be the most glamorous task, but it's essential for numerous reasons. This trendy and convenient wristlet will help to encourage pet owners to go green and choose to pick-up after their four-legged friend on every walk!
All of A Pet with Paws products merge chic contemporary and functional design with thoughtful, eco-friendly and cruelty-free materials, filling the void of sophisticated and stylish pet products that are also safe and comfortable for the pet. Plus, the added bonus of being vegan contributes to preserving the environment and gives pet owners the opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle.
About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws is an innovative collection of stylish, sustainable pet carriers and accessories. Our commitment to pet travel is essential to our holistic approach of creating responsible, sophisticated products. We combine chic contemporary styles with safety minded designs to create beautiful products that are living pawprints wcj of our core values. People, Pooches and The Planet; that's our cause. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is sold, a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
About NCW Magazine: NCW Magazine is the leading lifestyle publication for the modern family. Design-driven and with a modern outlook at the family of today, NCW promotes the attractive side of sustainability to modern parents who welcome a visual challenge, demand superb quality and crave intellectual creativity. Available in print at newsstands and bookstores around the US and digitally worldwide. For more information or to subscribe visit www.ncwmagazine.com/
