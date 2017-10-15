News By Tag
Academic Career & Executive Search Welcomes Dr. Gilbert L. Rochon
Dr. Rochon boasts over thirty years of experience in academia. He has served as President and University Professor at Tuskegee University; AVP for Collaborative Research at Purdue University; and Conrad Hilton Endowed Professorship & Director- Urban Studies and Public Policy Institute at Dillard University. Adjunct faculty appointments included Tulane, U. of Cincinnati & IUPUI.
Dr. Rochon received his Ph.D. from MIT, MPH from Yale University and B.A. from Xavier University of Louisiana and held federal appointments with NASA, DoD NAVOCEANO, USDA Forest Service and EPA. Furthermore, he has served on the Association of Public & Landgrant Universities' Board, on committees of NAFEO and UNCF and Chaired the Council of 1890 Universities.
His passion for contributing and helping to make the world a better place is further evidenced in his experience as Senior Member of IEEE, Project Director for NATO's Science for Peace grant for remote sensing for early warning of disasters in Morocco, United Nations University Fellow in Sudan & Fulbright Senior Specialist in Thailand. Currently, Dr. Rochon is implementing a National Academy of Sciences grant.
"Gilbert brings with him both depth and broad range of experience. His ability to see the 'bigger picture' then hone in on the challenges and work required is evidenced not only in his wcj experience as university President, but in all of his accomplishments."
You can learn more about ACES and working with Dr. Rochon at www.acesrch.com. You can also reach Dr. Rochon directly via email at Gilbert@ACESrch.com.
Academic Career & Executive Search
gilbert@acesrch.com
