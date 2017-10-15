 
News By Tag
* Shell Point
* Thomas Pandolfi
* 2017-2018 Concert Series
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
21201918171615


Shell Point's 2017-2018 Concert Series welcomes world-renowned pianist Thomas Pandolfi Nov. 9

 
 
Thomas Pandolfi
Thomas Pandolfi
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Shell Point Retirement Community is kicking off the Concerts & Conversations program of its 2017-2018 Concert Series with a performance by pianist Thomas Pandolfiat 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Grand Cypress Room at The Woodlands at Shell Point. As part of the Concerts & Conversations program, guests can enjoy fellowship and a dessert reception with Pandolfi following the concert. The event is open to the public, with tickets available for purchase online at www.shellpoint.org/concerts or by phone at 239-454-2067.

An American pianist, Pandolfi is an exciting virtuoso enjoyed by audiences worldwide. Known for his passionate artistry and technique, his orchestral appearances often feature beloved masterpieces by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Liszt.

Pandolfi's wcj musical career includes past performances with European orchestras, such as the George Enescu Philharmonic and the Cluj Philharmonic of the Republic of Moldova. He has also performed with American symphony orchestras throughout the country. Pandolfi is a graduate of The Juilliard School in New York, where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees as a scholarship student.

About Shell Point Retirement Community

Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more at www.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Shell Point Retirement Community
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Shell Point, Thomas Pandolfi, 2017-2018 Concert Series
Industry:Music
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share