Shell Point's 2017-2018 Concert Series welcomes world-renowned pianist Thomas Pandolfi Nov. 9
An American pianist, Pandolfi is an exciting virtuoso enjoyed by audiences worldwide. Known for his passionate artistry and technique, his orchestral appearances often feature beloved masterpieces by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Liszt.
Pandolfi's wcj musical career includes past performances with European orchestras, such as the George Enescu Philharmonic and the Cluj Philharmonic of the Republic of Moldova. He has also performed with American symphony orchestras throughout the country. Pandolfi is a graduate of The Juilliard School in New York, where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees as a scholarship student.
About Shell Point Retirement Community
Shell Point Retirement Community, founded in 1968, is a nonprofit continuing care retirement community located in Fort Myers, Florida. Shell Point offers independent retirement living, assisted living, and skilled nursing care for its 2,400 residents in an active, resort-style environment. Lifestyle amenities include deep-water boating access, six public restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, and many other recreational and educational activities. Learn more at www.shellpoint.org or 1-800-780-1131.
