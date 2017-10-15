 
Industry News





RightAngled – Embracing the Future of Personalised Medication

Find out what your unique genetic profile can tell you about your heart and regain control over your health.
 
 
Tags:

COVENTRY, England - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- RightAngled is a biotec startup that is pioneering a change in how patients can obtain targeted treatment for heart illnesses and even help prevent heart conditions in many cases. They conduct a Heart DNA Test to find out specific genetic information about a person that reveals how well or badly they will respond to specific medications, diets and nutrients.

The DNA information, unique to each person, is the information mine that can help people and medical practitioners to prevent heart diseases, especially in people with inherited faulty genes that put them at a grave risk of developing a coronary heart disease. In the U.K. alone, over 620,000 people carry such genes.

Rightngled conducts various Heart DNA Tests – inherited conditions test, full heart DNA test, drug response test, and diet & nutrition test – to allow just about anybody to know their present and possible heart condition. Their test kits can be ordered online, the saliva sample can then be taken at the comfort of your home and sent back. RightAngled analyses the sample and generates your personalised report reviewed by a cardiologist. Your report is available to you in your secure online account or can be printed and shared with your health practitioner.

RightAngled is currently open for funding on crowdcube, a popular online crowdfunding platform. The funding will enable them to develop more valuable products such as fitness DNA test in 2018 and Cancer DNA test in wcj 2019. They are also looking to expand distribution to the U.S. and later to the Gulf region and the Far East.

The company is looking to raise £300K to support its journey forward. As of today, up to 40% of its current revenue and capital costs are being covered by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). They are also financially backed by NHS England and supported by the University of Warwick Science Park so that they can reach more people and develop more products that can save lives and prevent life-threatening illnesses.

Co-founders, Abdullah Sabyah and Floriane Rousse Marque are available for Radio / Television interview to discuss their tests in more detail. Please head over to www.crowdcube.com for more information.
Source:Rightangled
