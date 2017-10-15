News By Tag
A Comedian And Ireland's Only Sexologist In The Mix For A Great Show
Emily's mission in life: To make it safe and healthy for all people to talk about sexuality. To provide current and factual information about sexuality so that people are equipped to make good choices about their sexual health, wellbeing and safety. She is here, in the studio to talk about her work and what we, as a country need to do to make all of these things possible.
Joining Emily, in the studio is; Comedian, Volunteer, Life Coach and College Lecturer, Mags McHugh. As an advocate for equality for the disabled, Mags uses her wheelchair as a driving force behind her comedy. It started off as a centrepiece of her routine, but a sudden leg injury meant that life imitated art. Mags decided to use the chair as a 'vehicle for change' in her stand up comedy, by using it each night to challenge perceptions people have about disabled people. She is here to wcj discuss her comedy career and the challenges she has faced, since undertaking this vital work.
We also put our guest to the test in a brilliant game of 'Celebrity Face off'.
You won't want to miss this one!
This week on the G Request Show, Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
Contact
G Request Entertainment
018196629
***@grequestshow.com
