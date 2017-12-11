 
25 Mill Street to host Grand Opening in Bernardsville, NJ, this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017

Coldwell Banker invites prospective buyers to the Grand Opening of this new luxurious condominium within steps of downtown Bernardsville and trains to NYC. Quick delivery is available.
 
 
25 Mill Street in Bernardsville, NJ
25 Mill Street in Bernardsville, NJ
 
BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. - Oct. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- DCL Holding, LLC and Coldwell Banker New Homes, one of the nation's largest award winning residential brokerage firms, announces the Grand Opening of 25 Mill Street, a boutique condominium community in downtown Bernardsville, NJ, on Sunday, October 22, 2017 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Comprised of only 23 luxury one-level, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residences, owners will enjoy an exceptional location close to shopping, dining and commuter trains to NYC, while being in the heart of one of the state's most desired towns. Prices start from the low- $600,000's to $1.2 million for 1,242 to more than 2,540 SF of elegantly appointed living space. Condominiums are available for quick delivery.

"For home buyers, who are searching for distinctively designed one floor living in the splendor of a renowned country location within steps of a thriving downtown area, this is it," explains Coldwell Banker New Homes Sales Manager Les Newlands. "These residences offer a wonderful open concept design with all of the most popular features for style and comfort in a condominium that provides a convenient 'lock and leave' lifestyle."

Barry Solondz of DCL Holdings, LLC agrees and points out, "When we created  these unique residences in the heart of Bernardsville, we wanted to provide new home buyers with the perfect combination of historic beauty and modern functionality. The new building has a transitional look and feel which blends the character that is intrinsic to the Bernardsville area with contemporary features to offer buyers chic open living spaces, functional and stylish gourmet kitchens, elegantly handcrafted finishes, and the latest building technologies for energy efficiency."

One of the most unique aspects buyers are going to love at 25 Mill Street is the ability to personalize their new home with six decorator inspired interior packages. Solondz explains, "We worked with a professional interior designer to create fantastic design schemes that perfectly coordinate the tile, cabinetry, lighting and flooring to suit a variety of lifestyles. Whether you like a more traditional space, contemporary flair or a combination, these packages help you create the interiors you'll enjoy for many years to come."

An elegant lobby area sets the tone for the superb design, top notch construction and high end finishes found in each home. The dramatic residences feature hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, decorative base and crown moldings, terraces, and a spectacular gourmet center island kitchen with plenty of wood cabinetry, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and stainless steel appliances.

"Owners will love to relax in their spacious bedroom suite with two walk-in closets and elegant bath with glass enclosed tiled shower and separate vanities," notes Solondz.

A second bedroom suite with full tiled bath and walk-in closet, powder room, tiled laundry room, and secure underground parking complete each home. Most homes also feature a den/office.

The residences at 25 Mill Street are complimented by their remarkable location in the downtown village of Bernardsville, a town rich in history, notable multi-million dollar properties, rolling hills, mountain views and a sophisticated, wcj yet convenient lifestyle. "Residents here enjoy a country setting yet are close to sought after necessities for work and entertainment," describes New Homes Sales Associate Donald Philhower of Coldwell Banker in Bernardsville. "A charming downtown provides boutique shopping, supermarkets, fine restaurants, elegant historic hotel, entertainment, and an easy commute to NYC via midtown direct trains. The area also offers acclaimed public and private schools, 10 parks including polo grounds, renowned area golf clubs and recreational facilities as well as easy access to major highways including Routes 287 and 78 for traveling throughout the state and to International Airports."

For additional information, please contact Coldwell Banker New Homes Sales Manager Les Newlands on cell at (973) 868-0095 or New Homes Sales Associate Donald Philhower of Coldwell Banker in Bernardsville on cell at (908) 295-3201, in the office at (908) 630-5140 or donphil@cbmoves.com. Visit www.25MillStreet.com or www.coldwellbankernewhomesandcondos.com.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage (http://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/) in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York, a leading residential real estate brokerage company, operates 55 offices with more than 3,100 sales associates serving all communities from Rockland County, N.Y. to Monmouth County, New Jersey. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, N.Y. is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/ for more information.

Source:Coldwell Banker New Homes
Email:***@cbnewhomes.com
Tags:25 Mill Street, Coldwell Banker, Condos in Bernardsville
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bernardsville - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
