MikeNauti is Hitting Fans with His Hip Hop Tracks on Soundcloud
MikeNauti's hip hop and rap music are trending on Soundcloud. Move your body and get the magic of some unique hip hop tracks by listening to them on Soundcloud.
Hip hop is considered as the coolest musical genre. MikeNauti is holding up that coolness with his attitude as well as his musical tracks. MikeNauti does not use any loud music for his tracks. Despite of being hip hop and rapping tracks, where we think wcj of listening to some loud music, MikeNauti uses very soothing music in his every song. The beats and making of his tracks are so lively that no one can keep on sitting at one place. Every single person will have to tap their feet while listening to his songs. He makes his songs like that only. With his distinct rap style he is all set to rock the vast music industry.
At the age of just 7, MikeNauti wrote his first rhyme. Then he began playing with those and started mixing up cassette tapes. Once he mastered in all these things, he created a little home studio and began to record and upload songs. Soundcloud is loaded with his tracks to listen to. He is now chasing his dreams to leave a mark in the industry and is determined to do that. Some of his popular songs on Soundcloud are "It's a Lot", "Dip" featuring Naudikah, "Ride" etc. You can connect with him through Facebook, Twitter and Soundcloud.
To listen the music, Please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
