Registration Open For ChannelSale-Sears Joint Webinar
The registration for the much waited joint webinar of ChannelSale and Sears is open now.
"We have leading names as the keynote speakers and on the panel. We're covering a range of topics here. There's no way the attendees will leave the webinar without being a better and more informed seller than they were an hour back," said a senior member of the marketing team, ChannelSale. "It's (webinar) going to be worth the every minute for the vendors," she added.
Established in 2007, the rise to the top has been exceptional for the ChannelSale. Today, in the e-commerce industry, it is a well-recognized and reputed solution provider, trusted by hundreds of retailers, resellers and agencies from across the world. Its centralized platform aims to make selling online easier and efficient with seamless wcj integration between 200+ shopping channels, including Sears and Kmart. Merchants get to handle their listings, inventories and other backend activities, quickly and conveniently, under the single roof.
The lined-up Joint Webinar, organized by ChannelSale, will cover a wide aspect of topics related to selling on Sears, Kmart and ShopYourWay, including how these platforms operate behind the doors, how sellers can improve their sales using right practices and how they can integrate their stores together on ChannelSale. It includes Kim Roovert, the Director of Program Management at Sears, and Joseph Farnsworth, Senior Manager at Sears, as keynote speakers. Christie Rugh, Renjith Retnakaran and Varun Garde are the panelists.
"It's going to be a grand affair for the sellers we can vouch for that. Days of resourceful reads are packed in a session of one hour," Manager at ChannelSale said. "With the kind of response we have got in the past, we are sure this webinar is going just as of a grand success for us and the sellers," he added.
Scheduled date & time: Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 1 PM EDT.
Keynote Speakers:
Kim Coovert - Director of Program Management
Joseph Farnsworth - Senior Manager, Marketplace Operations
On Panel:
Christie Rugh - Senior Director, Marketplace
Renjith Retnakaran - Team Manager, Online & Marketplace
Varun Garde - Director, Marketplace
Register Here - https://register.gotowebinar.com/
About ChannelSale
ChannelSale is a highly renowned multi-channel e-commerce solution provider that has partnered with over 200+ marketplaces, comparison shopping engines and affiliate networks. Helping online vendors with their product listings, inventory management and other backend activities, its centralized platform is powerful, user-friendly and offers seamless integration. Additionally, ChannelSale also offers detailed analytics, managed services and world-class support. To know more, please visit https://www.channelsale.com
Steve Burns
866-709-9495
***@channelsale.com
