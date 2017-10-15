News By Tag
J Metro's Graffiti The Lost Art Gets Considered For Grammy Nomination!
Latest Release from R&B artist J Metro gets pass the first round of the Grammy Ballot period for a Grammy Nomination.
Leading single from the album, Groove has been a staple in pushing forward the career of J Metro. The single peaked over 1 million streams on the soundcloud platform and continues to rise on Spotify.
What's impressive about this record, what is always impressive with J Metro, is the space between the instruments, the restraint, the way every flourish, swell and riff seems to be more streamlined down to its smallest possible size while being given lavish enough production to make it sound like the perfect backdrop to the main instrument – his voice – which touches the listener with sensual tones and a falsetto that can devastate.
His voice on "Groove" is a technical marvel, but delivered with feeling that never comes across as being showy. It's a new sound but it's the same old J Metro, an artist wcj who would rather blaze his own paths than travel well-worn roads.
J Metro is a crooner with style, soul, originality, exclusive concepts, and impeccable writing skills. This young star has so many accolades to date. Poetry is something that comes natural to him. Playing instruments came to him natural at an early age. Everything about this artist shows that he was born to do music.
We are currently asking all voting members to support the project by voting, and others can purchase their copies here: https://itunes.apple.com/
