Anemos Luxury Grand Resort Achieves Prestigious Travelife Gold Ce
The Anemos Luxury Grand Resort in Georgioupolis has achieved the internationally recommended Travelife for Hotels & Accommodations Gold Certification at 03/10/2017.
To gain a Travelife Gold certification the Anemos Luxury Grand Resort is assessed against 163 sustainability criteria and after two years, this will be reviewed. The assessment criteria includes environmental issues, such as minimising the amount of energy, waste and water. The social criteria recognises positive actions for employee welfare, working with the local community and businesses, child protection and human rights. They must also show how they are protecting local traditions and wildlife.
A team achievement and a lifetime commitment of Anemos Luxury Grand Resort to the environment, the local community and its employees.
Environment
Proper environmental management and environmental protection are key objectives of
Anemos Luxury Grand Resort.
The adoption and implementation of an environmental management system according to the International Standard EN ISO 14001:2004 in conjunction with involvement of employees, partners and particularly customers as well as teamwork, cultivating the right mindset on environmental management contribute to achieving the objectives of Anemos Luxury Grand Resort. at present and in future.
Being aware of the importance of environmental protection for sustainable development providing high quality services and food safety management, the Management and staff of Anemos Luxury Grand Resort developed and implemented an environmental management system in accordance with the requirements of the International Standard ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 22000:2005. It covers all activities of the hotel and in particular the accommodation services, catering and entertainment.
Therefore the administration of Anemos Luxury Grand Resort is committed to:
§ To seek continuous improvement by setting goals.
§ Comply with all legislative and other requirements concerning its activities in relation to environmental aspects and other activities.
§ Select the appropriate personnel and put effort in their continuous training and assessment.
§ To assess the environmental impact of its activities in order to reduce or eliminate negative environmental impacts.
§ Be active in every possible way to protect the environment and prevent pollution.
Based on these commitments, the administration of Anemos Luxury Grand Resort aims at:
§ Ensure all necessary resources to maintain and update the system and infrastructure improvements.
§ Achieve a high level of customer satisfaction
§ Implementing actions to save energy, reduce water consumption, reduce and properly manage waste.
§ Updating all stakeholders involved in environmental activities in order to raise environmental awareness and participation.
These guiding objectives are achieved wcj by applying the Environmental Management System and Food Safety Management, the development of specific and measurable objectives, regular monitoring of environmental parameters controlling the efficiency of operations, the inspection of the System's performance and evaluating targets with the aim of increasing them.
Energy
The Anemos Luxury Grand Resort has reduced its energy use by a led lighting system in all departments and the latest technology systems for monitoring and managing energy (electricity, gas).
Waste
The Anemos Luxury Grand Resort has reduced the amount of waste it produces by recycling 80% of wastes including paper, plastic, batteries, used kitchen oil etc.
Water
The hotel uses various methods to save water, including flow and pressure redactors as with an automated plant watering system. Plants and gardens are regularly watered using the water from our biological treatment plant inside the hotel.
As well as these day-to-day environmental measures, the hotel goes further to protect the environment by regular cleaning of the beach in front of the hotel and help to maintain our territory a Natura 2000 protected area.
The hotel measures its performance regularly to monitor and measures the impact of its sustainability efforts, to report on results and plan improvements.
Supporting people
As well as providing good working conditions for staff and providing regular training, the Anemos Luxury Grand Resort aims to be an active member of the local community. The hotel supports local people by promoting the area and local products to its guests and providing free entrance and free inspections and seminars to local educational institutions.
Local economy and businesses
TheAnemos Luxury Grand Resort also tries to support the local community from an economic perspective by encouraging guests to visit local businesses and attractions and by implementing an only local policy in purchasing and staff recruitment.
Communication with guests
The Anemos Luxury Grand Resort also involves guests in their sustainability activities, such as encouraging guests to recycle, with in-house recycling points, informing them about the protection of the local protected plant species and promoting the minimum use of linen in order to reduce the water and energy consumption and the use of chemicals.
A key reason for tourism businesses to care about sustainability is to help protect the unique natural and cultural characteristics of their resort, so it continues to attract tourists in the future. The Anemos Luxury Grand Resort therefore offers a wide variety of local delicacies at the buffet area every day as a Cretan Cuisine dedicated restaurant. Special nights with traditional Cretan and Greek music and dances are also included in the hotels weekly entertainment program as also visiting local places of cultural and environmental interest.
For more information on the Anemos Luxury Grand Resort sustainability achievements, see our profile page on the Travelife Collection website: http://www.travelifecollection.com
Contact
Anemos Luxury Grand Resort
Stavros Orfanoudakis
***@anemosresort.gr
