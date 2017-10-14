 
Industry News





Surprise The Struggling Inc. Presents First Wednesdays Women Awakening Women Tea Huddle

Dr. Wilson Leadership Academy and The Tea Room to Sponsor Inaugural Event to Benefit Less Fortunate and Homeless Women in the Community
 
 
First Wednesdays Women Awakening Women Tea Huddle
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Surprise The Struggling and Dr. Wilson Leadership Academy are hosting their inaugural First Wednesdays Women Awakening Women Tea Huddle! The Wednesday evening events sponsored host is The Tea Room in Brooklyn, New York.

Executive Director, Dr. Jacquelyn Wilson, is inviting women who are seeking inspiration, counsel, and guidance. The Wednesday Tea Huddles are an open invitation to all women, especially those who are homeless, in transition, and are seeking assistance in moving forward. The first Tea Huddle will be held on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 4PM-7PM, at The Tea Room located at 452 Pine Street (between Belmont & Pitkin), Brooklyn, New York 11208.

Dr. Wilson Leadership Academy and The wcj Tea Room sponsor the First Wednesday events. All women in attendance will receive a blessing bag filled with essential items to help meet their bare essential hygienic needs. There will be a series of guest speakers, as well as workshops to help educate and inform.

To donate to First Wednesdays Women Awakening Women Tea Huddle, please visit Surprise The Struggling's website: http://www.surprisethestruggling.org  or http://bit.ly/STSWAWW

For information on how to donate items such as food, toiletries, blessing bags, or a check; or if you need further information on becoming a Sponsor for one or more Wednesdays, please email: Rue McDonald at, rue@surprisethestruggling.org.  No amount is too small.

We Meet the People Where They're At...PERIOD!

