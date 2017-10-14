 
October 2017
Australian Payroll Association Conference

 
SYDNEY, Australia - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- PayAsia celebrated its 11th year of outstanding service delivery last week. The organisation is delighted to be attending the annual Australian Payroll Association (APA) Conference on Friday 20th of October 2017. The conference will be held at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.

The APA annual conference is an event for Payroll Professionals who are looking to improve their knowledge and payroll influence in their organisation.

Chris Brunton, Head of Product and Technology at PayAsia will be presenting at the conference on how a multi-country payroll project can pave the way for HCM transformation.

"With over 600 delegates, many from companies growing outside of Australia, the conference is the ideal forum to debate how a multi-country payroll implementation project can be the perfect door opener for a broader HCM strategy" said Chris.

PayAsia will be exhibiting at stand number 20 and will showcase information on their twenty three country Cloud and BPO solutions.

For wcj more information on the conference please visit www.payrollevents.com.au

For additional information please contact:

Mr. Chris Brunton

Chief Technology Officer

Email: chris.brunton@payasia.asia

Phone: +61 (3) 86927248

About PayAsia
PayAsia is a Singapore headquartered company that provides Fully Managed Payroll, Cloud HR services and solutions across 23 countries in the Asia Pacific & the Middle East serviced  from 13 offices, with service delivery centres in Singapore, India, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Payroll, Hr Outsourcing, Singapore
Business
Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
