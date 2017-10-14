News By Tag
Australian Payroll Association Conference
The APA annual conference is an event for Payroll Professionals who are looking to improve their knowledge and payroll influence in their organisation.
Chris Brunton, Head of Product and Technology at PayAsia will be presenting at the conference on how a multi-country payroll project can pave the way for HCM transformation.
"With over 600 delegates, many from companies growing outside of Australia, the conference is the ideal forum to debate how a multi-country payroll implementation project can be the perfect door opener for a broader HCM strategy" said Chris.
PayAsia will be exhibiting at stand number 20 and will showcase information on their twenty three country Cloud and BPO solutions.
For more information on the conference please visit www.payrollevents.com.au
For additional information please contact:
Mr. Chris Brunton
Chief Technology Officer
Email: chris.brunton@
Phone: +61 (3) 86927248
About PayAsia
PayAsia is a Singapore headquartered company that provides Fully Managed Payroll, Cloud HR services and solutions across 23 countries in the Asia Pacific & the Middle East serviced from 13 offices, with service delivery centres in Singapore, India, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Contact
Chris Brunton
***@payasia.asia
