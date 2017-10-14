News By Tag
Ipsos Business Consulting engaged by Wing Chi Holdings for its IPO on the HKEX
Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, covering the market landscape and competitive analysis of the foundation and site formation industry in Hong Kong. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.
According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, the gross output value of foundation works and site formation works grew from about HK$21.3 billion wcj in 2012 to about HK$22.9 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 1.8%, owing to the rapid development of the construction industry. During the forecast period from 2017 to 2021, the total gross output value of foundation works and site formation works is expected to see a higher CAGR of approximately 3.5%.
About Ipsos Business Consulting:
Ipsos Business Consulting, one of the leading firms in IPO Consulting Services for listings in Hong Kong with over 100 successful IPO engagements in the past 8 years.
Ipsos Business Consulting has also assisted clients via thousands of engagements since 1994 across areas of market opportunity assessment, competitive analysis, new product development, distribution channel and value chain analysis, market entry strategy and due diligence in emerging and developed market.
Media Contact
Yuhui CHU
ipo.bc@ipsos.com
