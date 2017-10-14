 
News By Tag
* Ipo
* Ipsos
* Industry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Causeway Bay
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Ipsos Business Consulting engaged by Wing Chi Holdings for its IPO on the HKEX

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ipo
* Ipsos
* Industry

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Causeway Bay - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong

Subject:
* Reports

CAUSEWAY BAY, Hong Kong - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipsos Business Consulting was engaged as Industry Consultant by Wing Chi Holdings Limited for its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 6080.HK) on Oct 20,  2017. The Group positions itself as a subcontractor engaged in foundation and  site formation works in Hong Kong. The Group's foundation and site formation  works represent the projects undertaken by the group, the nature of which are broadly classified as pile caps construction, ELS works and site formation works.

Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, covering the market landscape and competitive analysis of the foundation  and site formation industry in Hong Kong. During the IPO process,  Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the  prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.

According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, the gross output value of foundation works and site formation works grew from about HK$21.3 billion wcj in 2012 to about HK$22.9 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of  1.8%, owing to the rapid development of  the construction industry. During the forecast period from 2017 to 2021, the total gross output value of foundation works and site formation works is expected to see a higher CAGR of approximately 3.5%.

Visit http://www.ipsosconsulting.com/pdf/pressreleases/press-re... for details

About Ipsos Business Consulting:

Ipsos Business Consulting, one of the leading firms in IPO Consulting Services for listings in Hong Kong with over 100 successful IPO engagements in the past 8 years.

Ipsos Business Consulting has also assisted clients via thousands of engagements since 1994 across areas of market opportunity assessment, competitive analysis, new product development, distribution channel and value chain analysis, market entry strategy and due diligence in emerging and developed market.

Media Contact
Yuhui CHU
ipo.bc@ipsos.com
End
Source:IBC
Email:***@ipsos.com
Posted By:***@ipsos.com Email Verified
Tags:Ipo, Ipsos, Industry
Industry:Finance
Location:Causeway Bay - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ipsos Business Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share