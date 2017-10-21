News By Tag
St. Thomas Celebrates Toastmasters Month
St. Thomas City Mayor Declares October as Toastmasters Month
"We are thrilled that the City of St Thomas has declared October 2017 as Toastmasters Month. Talbot Trail Toastmasters, which is one of over 245 Toastmasters Clubs in District 86, offers a great environment for community members to develop their public speaking and leadership abilities," said Christine Harris, President, Talbot Trail Toastmasters.
The city approved the proclamation on September 18, 2017. Also present at the flag raising ceremony were Councillor, Mark Timlin, Police Chief, Chris Hendridge, Talbot Trail President, Christine Harris, Division S Director, Clifford Graham, Area 75 Director, Clinton Springer and Event Organizer, Ethel de la Penotiere.
Toastmasters Month in St. Thomas coincides with the 93rd Anniversary of Toastmasters International, founded in October 22, 1924 by Ralph C. Smedley. Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more wcj effective communicators and leaders.
About Talbot Trail Toastmasters
Talbot Trail Toastmasters offers a great environment to invest in yourself. Learn to develop public speaking, presentation and leadership skills at your own pace. Located in St. Thomas, Ontario, Talbot Trail Toastmasters offers weekly club meetings on Thursdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests are welcome. Meetings are held in the Community Room at Elgin Mall, 17 Wellington Street.To learn more about Talbot Trail Toastmaster please visit http://www.talbottrail.ca.
About District 86 Toastmasters
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising of over 245 community and corporate clubs, with over 5300 members. Club locations vary from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south and Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east. As well as all communities in between except for Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website at http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International (T.I.) is a worldwide, nonprofit, educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, T.I. has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, visit www.toastmasters.org or follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor
Public Relations Manager, Toastmasters District 86
***@toastmasters86.org
