October 2017





Stunning Science Fiction That Sets the Imagination on Fire

An image, video, animation, music mix of a story about humanity in 50,000 years. This is different. Bold. Has not been done before.
 
LONDON, Ontario - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. J is an unusual academician and scientist by all accounts. He received a B.Sc. degree in biological science, an MS degree in medical science form AUB, and a doctorate from BYU in Utah, USA in the 1970s. He donned many hats, working as a professor, researcher, hospital management expert, medical technology professional and pharmaceutical consultant. Now, he sets out to create educational sci-fi videos for young viewers.   His core belief is that without science, there would be no civilization. Reflecting this deep passion for science, he has composed 9 science fiction novels, the first of which is "The Myth of Gaia."

Narrating these compelling stories about the future of the human race, the Canadian scientist wants to create a powerful narrative that strikes viewers and interests them.  Using video with images, stock photos, music and animation, he seeks to open the door to the world of sci-fi legends and cult classics that will enthrall viewers. wcj The Myth of Gaia seeks to understand how humans 50,000 years from now would exist. As an advanced race, they seek to understand their real history, and the story of how they seek their roots is told through the journey of a historian and his daughter.

Help his vision reach a wider audience. Dr. J is running a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter seeking CA$50,000 for his intriguing sci-fi endeavor.

Campaign page URL:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/298333727/the-myth-o...

