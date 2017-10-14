News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stunning Science Fiction That Sets the Imagination on Fire
An image, video, animation, music mix of a story about humanity in 50,000 years. This is different. Bold. Has not been done before.
Narrating these compelling stories about the future of the human race, the Canadian scientist wants to create a powerful narrative that strikes viewers and interests them. Using video with images, stock photos, music and animation, he seeks to open the door to the world of sci-fi legends and cult classics that will enthrall viewers. wcj The Myth of Gaia seeks to understand how humans 50,000 years from now would exist. As an advanced race, they seek to understand their real history, and the story of how they seek their roots is told through the journey of a historian and his daughter.
Help his vision reach a wider audience. Dr. J is running a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter seeking CA$50,000 for his intriguing sci-fi endeavor.
Campaign page URL:
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Media Contact
Mr. Jordan Samhuri
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse