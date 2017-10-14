News By Tag
A Magical Sci-Fi Martial Arts Movie Unlike Any Other
Crowdfunding Campaign for The Tattoo Club: Curse of the Dragon
Passionate about film production and movie magic, Kendrick is seeking USD 25,000 for his multi-media franchise "The Tattoo Club: Curse of the Dragon" on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. The aim is to create a production juggernaut that will reach out to people through a possible TV series, movie with sequels, an animation series, a comic book series and a PlayStation or wcj Xbox video game.
The possibilities are endless. Once Kendrick has the funds, he can lend his magic touch to turn around the production house through this mega franchise. On the lookout for funds to enable this film with a scope for massive cult following to take shape, Kendrick is currently seeking contributions and support through a crowdfunding campaign. Help grassroots moviemaking that will create jobs for the community and inspire you with its unusual theme.
The sci-fi, martial arts genre is about to see a massive cult classic and you can make it happen. Lend Kendrick and his team a helping hand and make this film a real success.
