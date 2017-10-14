A Magical Sci-Fi Martial Arts Movie Unlike Any Other

Crowdfunding Campaign for The Tattoo Club: Curse of the Dragon

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Film

• Indiegogo Industry:

• Media Location:

• Honolulu - Hawaii - US Subject:

• Projects

Media Contact

Kendrick Simmons

***@gmail.com Kendrick Simmons

End

--came from the slums of Las Vegas where he was born in 1979, to the magical shores of Hawaii. As he managed to gain a deeper understanding of movie making by watching community television courses and learning from the professionals in the industry, he beat the odds gradually. After graduating from college in television production, he went a step further., K.Simmons Production LLC in 2010, Kendrick has the grit to meet a challenge head on and face life's battles on his own terms.Passionate about film production and movie magic, Kendrick is seekingfor his multi-media franchiseThe aim is to create a production juggernaut that will reach out to people through a possible TV series, movie with sequels, an animation series, a comic book series and a PlayStation or wcj Xbox video game.The possibilities are endless. Once Kendrick has the funds, he can lend his magic touch to turn around the production house through this mega franchise. On the lookout for funds to enable this film with a scope for massive cult following to take shape,. Help grassroots moviemaking that will create jobs for the community and inspire you with its unusual theme.The sci-fi, martial arts genre is about to see a massive cult classic and you can make it happen. Lend Kendrick and his team a helping hand and make this film a real success.