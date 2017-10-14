 
October 2017





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

A Magical Sci-Fi Martial Arts Movie Unlike Any Other

Crowdfunding Campaign for The Tattoo Club: Curse of the Dragon
 
 
HONOLULU - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Kendrick Simmons came from the slums of Las Vegas where he was born in 1979, to the magical shores of Hawaii. As he managed to gain a deeper understanding of movie making by watching community television courses and learning from the professionals in the industry, he beat the odds gradually. After graduating from college in television production, he went a step further. Establishing his own production company, K.Simmons Production LLC in 2010, Kendrick has the grit to meet a challenge head on and face life's battles on his own terms.

Passionate about film production and movie magic, Kendrick is seeking USD 25,000 for his multi-media franchise "The Tattoo Club: Curse of the Dragon" on crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.  The aim is to create a production juggernaut that will reach out to people through a possible TV series, movie with sequels, an animation series, a comic book series and a PlayStation or wcj Xbox video game.

The possibilities are endless. Once Kendrick has the funds, he can lend his magic touch to turn around the production house through this mega franchise. On the lookout for funds to enable this film with a scope for massive   cult following to take shape, Kendrick is currently seeking contributions and support through a crowdfunding campaign. Help grassroots moviemaking that will create jobs for the community and inspire you with its unusual theme.

The sci-fi, martial arts genre is about to see a massive cult classic and you can make it happen. Lend Kendrick and his team a helping hand and make this film a real success.

Campaign Page URL:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-tattoo-club-curse-...

Kendrick Simmons
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Tattoo Club
Email:***@gmail.com
