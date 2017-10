Cast of BET's The Quad Leads AUC Homecoming Parade

Award-winning Actress Anika Noni Rose Attends First CAU Homecoming

--The cast of BET'swill serve as the Grand Marshalls for the Atlanta University Center Homecoming Parade Saturday, Oct. 21."Our cast and I are honored to serve as Grand Marshalls," says Felicia D. Henderson, co-creator of. "We look forward to this opportunity to give back to the community we strive to portray with hope and authenticity,"she adds.is a drama television series that fictionally depicts life within the administration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The series follows ambitious, yet troubled Dr. Eva Fletcher (Anika Noni Rose (http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0741242/)), who is the newly-elected President in charge of saving the fictional Georgia A&M University from bankruptcy.Rose and the cast will lead the parade which includes high school bands and auxiliary groups. The parade begins wcj on Westview Drive SW, to Joseph Lowery Blvd., Martin Luther King Jr., James P. Brawley Drive, ending on Atlanta Student Movement (formerly Fair Street).After the parade, the Clark Atlanta University ( http://www.cau.edu/ ) (CAU) Panthers will suit up to play in a highly anticipated homecoming game against Albany State University Saturday at 2 p.m."Homecoming provides a family experience for all of our alumni to come home with their families to reunite with friends, professors and the entire campus," says Marshall Taggart Jr., CAU National Alumni Association President.Homecoming Parade Saturday, Oct. 219:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Parade route begins on Westview Drive SWThe Quad Cast Members; Anika Noni Rose, Peyton Alex Smith, Jazz Raycole, Michelle Defraites, Sean Blakemore, E. Roger Mitchell, Jake Allyn and Zoe ReneeFor a full schedule of homecoming events, times, locations and ticket sales visit www.cau.edu and also on social media Twitter- @CAU or Instagram- CAU1988