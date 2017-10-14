News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cast of BET's The Quad Leads AUC Homecoming Parade
Award-winning Actress Anika Noni Rose Attends First CAU Homecoming
"Our cast and I are honored to serve as Grand Marshalls," says Felicia D. Henderson, co-creator of The Quad. "We look forward to this opportunity to give back to the community we strive to portray with hope and authenticity,"
The Quad is a drama television series that fictionally depicts life within the administration of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). The series follows ambitious, yet troubled Dr. Eva Fletcher (Anika Noni Rose (http://www.imdb.com/
Rose and the cast will lead the parade which includes high school bands and auxiliary groups. The parade begins wcj on Westview Drive SW, to Joseph Lowery Blvd., Martin Luther King Jr., James P. Brawley Drive, ending on Atlanta Student Movement (formerly Fair Street).
After the parade, the Clark Atlanta University (http://www.cau.edu/
"Homecoming provides a family experience for all of our alumni to come home with their families to reunite with friends, professors and the entire campus," says Marshall Taggart Jr., CAU National Alumni Association President.
WHEN: Homecoming Parade Saturday, Oct. 21 | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Parade route begins on Westview Drive SW
WHO: The Quad Cast Members; Anika Noni Rose, Peyton Alex Smith, Jazz Raycole, Michelle Defraites, Sean Blakemore, E. Roger Mitchell, Jake Allyn and Zoe Renee
For a full schedule of homecoming events, times, locations and ticket sales visit www.cau.edu and also on social media Twitter- @CAU or Instagram- CAU1988
Contact
Tenisha Bell
***@perfectpitchmediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse