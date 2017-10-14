News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Trust Dental Care Announces Sirona Certification with CEREC Technology in Mexico
Sirona CEREC technology, the leading brand in dental implants has now officially certified Trust Dental Care as the only dental clinic in Mexico that understands and uses their how it's meant to be.
Dentsply Sirona certification brings us closer to our goal of bringing the highest quality dentistry and service to each of our patients, as Sirona and Dentsply have set a global standard for dental manufacturing, technology development, and digital treatment.
Throughout their history, they have been at the forefront of innovation to improve and advance dentistry.
These two companies merged in 2016, and have grown to become the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies.
With approximately 15,000 employees, operations in more than 40 countries worldwide and a sales presence in more than 120 countries, Dentsply Sirona provides a comprehensive end-to-end wcj solutions offering of dental and oral health products to dental professionals.
Hundreds of patients around the world depend on Dentsply Sirona for innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance oral health and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.
This is the main reason getting certified by this amazing German company was so important to us.
Their recent innovations integrate all aspects of oral health care, enabling us to better devote ourselves to serving patients.
Shelly from our Yelp page says:
"Trust Dental saved me thousands of dollars compared to what I was quoted by my dentist in the states. From the minute I got there, I was impressed with their updated equipment, from their handheld x-ray machines to the 3-D printer that makes same-day porcelain crowns. Everyone I met and communicated with during the entire process was very professional & helpful".
We have pioneered Sirona and CEREC Technology, laser treatments, and the most innovative dental techniques in Mexico to provide their patients with the most beautiful and long-lasting results.
We will help you determine which dental treatment will most effectively help your situation and closely monitor every step of the way to ensure the best possible results.
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda is our head dentist in Mexico; she's distinguished by being a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), Dr. Aparicio Miranda´s work is synonymous with excellence and quality.
She is the only cosmetic Mexico dentist accredited by the AACD and the only female U.S. licensed dentist in all of Latin America. With over 20 years of experience in the field of dentistry, Dr. Aparicio Miranda has changed the lives of thousands through her devotion to dentistry and tender care.
Together, Dentsply Sirona and Trust Dental Care continue a tradition of strong research and development and clinical education.
For more information visit https://trustdentalcare.com
Media Contact
Dr. Cirenia Aparicio Miranda
844 848 7878
***@trustdentalcare.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse