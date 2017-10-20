News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Testimonial Builder Adds Philip Zelinger As Investor Partner In Their Video Testimonial Platform
Testimonial Builder has attracted several auto industry experts in recent months. Their most recent addition is Philip Zelinger, the President of Ad Agency Online, LLC and equity partner in several next generation technology based companies.
Philip is a contributing member of The Board Of Advisors for Testimonial Builder and his participation has attracted a number of his friends in the auto industry to join him. Philip explained his reasons for investing in Testimonial Builder and his support for their unique app designed to facilitate taking and distributing video testimonials for customers at the point of sale. "I have learned to focus on people over product and price and Peter Martin, the Founder and President of Testimonial Builder, is a long time friend and former business partner with Ad Agency Online with his email marketing company Cactus Sky. I share Peter's vision to provide consumer centric content for auto dealers using social media as a way to put an auto dealer's customers to work for them. Testimonial Builder is based on the old school wisdom of relying on customer referrals but it takes it to the next level using wcj social media with enhanced SEO benefits not available through conventional online advertising."
According to Mr. Zelinger there will be three more members joining him on the Testimonial Builder Board Of Advisors over the next few weeks. They provide expertise and established reputations and relationships in the auto industry that promise to compliment Mr. Zelinger's contributions. In addition, a new investor and Board Of Advisor member will be announced shortly with a focus on the Medical Profession as an expansion of Testimonial Builder's target market beyond the auto industry.
Peter Martin explained the expansion plans built into the business model of Testimonial Builder. "My background in the retail auto indutry and success with email marketing companies like Cactus Sky justified my initial focus on establishing Testimonial Builder as a solution for auto dealers to capture and distribute customer testimonials. However, Testimonial Builder has a universal value for any industry seeking to leverage their existing customer base using video and social media to extend their marketing messages beyond their own websites and digital advertising. Our recent investor partner is a medical professional who promises to expand our customer base to the medical industry on many levels."
Testimonial Builder also has plans to expand into Real Estate, Multi Level Marketing Platforms and a variety of industries in 2018. Negotiations are ongoing with investor partners in each of these fields built on the success of Testimonial Builder in the auto and medical industry.
For additional information visit http://www.TestimonialBuilder.com
Media Contact
Peter "webdoc" Martin Founder &President
pmartin@testimonialbuilder.com
410-296-2343
***@adagencyonline.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 20, 2017