Precision Restorations Adds New Classic Car Service
St. Louis, Mo. company to offer much needed basic restorations for classic cars
According to company owner Dale Oestreich, ClassicCare will generate approximately $150,000 annually. Located at 4151 Forest Park Ave., Precisions Restorations billed $2 million in 2016.
The new program will focus on mechanical upgrades including the rebuilding and replacement of engines, transmissions, brakes, fuel line, suspension, and more. Electrical issues will also be handled, as well as partial restorations ranging from body and paint repair to trouble shooting issues.
"This service is perfect for classic car owners who started working on their cars but didn't have the time or necessary skillset to complete the restoration,"
Precision Restorations typically handles 30 simultaneous projects at different restoration stages in its 24,000-square-
Precision Restorations, wcj which was founded by Oestreich in 2008, provides restoration and customization for antique, vintage and classic cars and trucks. Specialties include mechanical restoration and upgrades; custom and stock interiors; professional body and trim restoration;
For more information, call (314) 652-1966 or visit http://www.precisioncarrestoration.com.
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
