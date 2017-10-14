 
News By Tag
* Classic Cars
* Classic Car Restoration
* Classic Car Customization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Precision Restorations Adds New Classic Car Service

St. Louis, Mo. company to offer much needed basic restorations for classic cars
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Classic Cars
Classic Car Restoration
Classic Car Customization

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Precision Restorations, a classic car and truck restoration company based in St. Louis, Mo., recently added a new program called ClassicCare that provides partial restorations and mechanical upgrades.

According to company owner Dale Oestreich, ClassicCare will generate approximately $150,000 annually.  Located at 4151 Forest Park Ave., Precisions Restorations billed $2 million in 2016.

The new program will focus on mechanical upgrades including the rebuilding and replacement of engines, transmissions, brakes, fuel line, suspension, and more.  Electrical issues will also be handled, as well as partial restorations ranging from body and paint repair to trouble shooting issues.

"This service is perfect for classic car owners who started working on their cars but didn't have the time or necessary skillset to complete the restoration," said Oestreich.  "The new ClassicCare is more of an express service because our typically extensive restorations can take anywhere from several months to well over a year to complete while custom design and work take considerable longer.  This program is for less invasive projects that need the industry expertise we possess and the quality craftsmanship we provide."

Precision Restorations typically handles 30 simultaneous projects at different restoration stages in its 24,000-square-foot location.  Projects average $80,000 per car with many exceeding $150,000.  There are currently 16 employees that include mechanical, body, paint and upholstery technicians plus an administrative support staff.

Precision Restorations, wcj which was founded by Oestreich in 2008, provides restoration and customization for antique, vintage and classic cars and trucks.  Specialties include mechanical restoration and upgrades; custom and stock interiors; professional body and trim restoration; aluminum body restoration and fabrication, and; paint work ranging from driver quality to show quality and custom design.

For more information, call (314) 652-1966 or visit http://www.precisioncarrestoration.com.

Contact
Rochelle Brandvein
***@brandveinpr.com
End
Source:Precision Restorations
Email:***@brandveinpr.com
Tags:Classic Cars, Classic Car Restoration, Classic Car Customization
Industry:Automotive
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
brandvein aaranson public relations, inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share