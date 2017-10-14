 
News By Tag
* Skin Therapy
* Body Sculpting
* Rejuvination
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hendersonville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Impressions is the First Practice in Hendersonville, TN to Own the Revolutionary truSculpt™ 3D

 
 
Impressions Logo
Impressions Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Skin Therapy
Body Sculpting
Rejuvination

Industry:
Health

Location:
Hendersonville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Features

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Impressions (www.impressionshendersonville.com) announced today that it has purchased the truSculpt 3D, the newest advancement in circumferential reduction and nonsurgical body sculpting by Cutera, which offers up to 24 percent fat thickness reduction in a single treatment as measured by ultrasound.

"We at Impressions seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest technologies. We are thrilled to add a groundbreaking Radio Frequency device that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience," said Dr. Dawn Linn, DO, Physician of Impressions Skin Solutions in Hendersonville, TN. "For our patients seeking to sculpt areas resistant to diet and exercise, truSculpt 3D offers excellent results in just one treatment without any downtime or side effects. We are very excited to bring these benefits to our patients."

truSculpt 3D utilizes a controlled, monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology at 2 MHz to deliver targeted, uniform heating of the subcutaneous adipose tissue to achieve the highest clinical efficacy in the shortest possible treatment time. Focusing on three specific characteristics – dimension, definition, and depth – truSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.

For more information, contact Impressions at 615-338-8382 or visit www.impressionshendersonville.com.

Additional information on truSculpt 3D™ can be found at www.cutera.com. (http://www.cutera.com/)

About Impressions

Impressions is a clinic with nationally certified medical professionals. Their team is well trained, experienced, compassionate, and genuinely wcj dedicated to offering individual care. The mission at Impressions is to help restore and rejuvenate confidence in your own skin with a variety of services, including body sculpting with truSculpt 3D, hormone replacement, and multiple skin therapy options with the latest laser technologies. While truly focusing on your personal goals, Impressions develops an individualized treatment plan targeting areas that can improve your overall quality of life.

Contact:

Dr. Dawn Linn, DO

Family Physician

Impressions Skin Solutions

615-338-8382

impressionsatrapha@gmail.com
End
Source:Impressions
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Skin Therapy, Body Sculpting, Rejuvination
Industry:Health
Location:Hendersonville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share