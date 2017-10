Impressions Logo

-- Impressions (www.impressionshendersonville.com)announced today that it has purchased the truSculpt 3D, the newest advancement in circumferential reduction and nonsurgical body sculpting by Cutera, which offers up to 24 percent fat thickness reduction in a single treatment as measured by ultrasound."We at Impressions seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest technologies. We are thrilled to add a groundbreaking Radio Frequency device that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience,"said Dr. Dawn Linn, DO, Physician of Impressions Skin Solutions in Hendersonville, TN. "For our patients seeking to sculpt areas resistant to diet and exercise, truSculpt 3D offers excellent results in just one treatment without any downtime or side effects. We are very excited to bring these benefits to our patients."truSculpt 3D utilizes a controlled, monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology at 2 MHz to deliver targeted, uniform heating of the subcutaneous adipose tissue to achieve the highest clinical efficacy in the shortest possible treatment time. Focusing on three specific characteristics – dimension, definition, and depth – truSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.For more information, contact Impressions at 615-338-8382 or visit www.impressionshendersonville.com. Additional information on truSculpt 3D™ can be found at www.cutera.com. ( http://www.cutera.com/ Impressions is a clinic with nationally certified medical professionals. Their team is well trained, experienced, compassionate, and genuinely wcj dedicated to offering individual care. The mission at Impressions is to help restore and rejuvenate confidence in your own skin with a variety of services, including body sculpting with truSculpt 3D, hormone replacement, and multiple skin therapy options with the latest laser technologies. While truly focusing on your personal goals, Impressions develops an individualized treatment plan targeting areas that can improve your overall quality of life.Dr. Dawn Linn, DOFamily PhysicianImpressions Skin Solutions615-338-8382impressionsatrapha@gmail.com