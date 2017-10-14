News By Tag
Impressions is the First Practice in Hendersonville, TN to Own the Revolutionary truSculpt™ 3D
"We at Impressions seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest technologies. We are thrilled to add a groundbreaking Radio Frequency device that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience,"
truSculpt 3D utilizes a controlled, monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology at 2 MHz to deliver targeted, uniform heating of the subcutaneous adipose tissue to achieve the highest clinical efficacy in the shortest possible treatment time. Focusing on three specific characteristics – dimension, definition, and depth – truSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.
For more information, contact Impressions at 615-338-8382 or visit www.impressionshendersonville.com.
Additional information on truSculpt 3D™ can be found at www.cutera.com. (http://www.cutera.com/
About Impressions
Impressions is a clinic with nationally certified medical professionals. Their team is well trained, experienced, compassionate, and genuinely wcj dedicated to offering individual care. The mission at Impressions is to help restore and rejuvenate confidence in your own skin with a variety of services, including body sculpting with truSculpt 3D, hormone replacement, and multiple skin therapy options with the latest laser technologies. While truly focusing on your personal goals, Impressions develops an individualized treatment plan targeting areas that can improve your overall quality of life.
Contact:
Dr. Dawn Linn, DO
Family Physician
Impressions Skin Solutions
615-338-8382
impressionsatrapha@
