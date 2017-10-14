News By Tag
* Dish
* Memorial
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Dish Society Serves Up Third Location in Memorial
Award-Winning Farm-to-Table Café Now Open in Memorial Green Luxury Development
"It was clear when we started doing market research on this area that it desperately needed a casual, easily accessible neighborhood spot that's cool yet kid friendly, a place folks can go several times a week," says Aaron Lyons, owner of Dish Society. "I think we'll attract a lot of diners who don't want to deal with traffic and parking at nearby shopping centers and want a more convenient option."
Another plus: Due to Memorial Green's positioning on the map between wcj Dish Society's two locations in Tanglewood and Katy, there already exists plenty of familiarity in the area with the brand. "I really love this area," says Lyons. "It's a great project with great co-tenants. We look forward to our neighbors opening soon as well."
Big on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients (75 percent of ingredients come from Texas producers) and wholesome options, the restaurant's menu represents a modern take on traditional favorites, from Brussels Sprouts Salad and Citrus Quinoa-Stuffed Avocado to Nutella French toast and Gulf shrimp and gouda grits. Like its sister locations, the restaurant will offer counter service for breakfast, lunch and brunch, along with full service for social hour and dinner. Similar to Dish Society's Katy location, the Memorial Green venue will have a full bar featuring Texas craft beer, wines and handcrafted cocktails, with a larger bar space designed to put more emphasis on the beverage program.
A bigger kitchen at the Memorial Green location will accommodate Dish Society's growing catering business, as well as serve as a centralized commissary to supply existing stores and maintain consistency and quality as the concept grows. In fact, more growth is already underway: an additional two locations are slated to open in Houston in 2018.
Since opening its second location in Katy in March 2015, the group has focused on building strong systems and developing leadership to improve operations and support growth plans. Management for the new store will come entirely from within Dish Society's existing team, ensuring a smooth transition with the additional 50 staff members on board.
"The first two locations were rough drafts," says Lyons. "This store is a lot closer to my vision of what future restaurants will look like. It's exciting to finally see it come to life."
For more information on Dish Society, visit www.dishsociety.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @dishsociety.
Contact
Dish Society
***@kimberlypark.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse